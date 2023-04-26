(KMAland) -- Savannah and Maryville went 1-2 in the doubles draw at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys tennis.
Midland Empire Conference Tournament
The doubles team of Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples led Maryville at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament, finishing second to the Savannah duo of Evan Heftye and Noah Gould.
Kristian Mendez ended up third in singles while George Groumoutis and Will Sheil finished fifth in doubles.
Check out the full results from Coach Nicole McGinness below.
Kristian Mendez : 8-5 Jadon Collins of Chilli; 8-0 Jones-Taylor of Benton; 4-6, 6-4 7-9 loss to Janasz of St Pius; 8-1 over Adams of Chilli to take 3rd place in MEC singles and second team all conference
Landon Baker 0-8 loss to Adams of Chilli; 8-0 win over Koch of Benton; 3-8 loss to Osten of St Pius
Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples 8-3 Kurre/ HIger of Savannah; 8-0 Tranthan/Reeter of Chilli; 6-2, 6-2 Stevensons of LeBlond; loss to Heftye/Gould 7-5, 3-6, 9-11 for second place MEC doubles and all-conference first team
George Groumoutis/Will Sheil 8-2 Nguyen/Spinner of Lafayette; 0-8 Heftye/Gould of Savannah; 8-2 Rocha/Ellsworth of LeBlond; 8-1 Snider/Savage of Chilli; 8-8 (11-9) Kurre/Higer of Savannah for 5th place MEC doubles and all-conference honorable mention