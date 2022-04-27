(KMAland) -- Maryville had a trio of top four finishes at the MEC Tournament, Kuemper edged past Atlantic and Sioux City East beat Heelan in KMAland boys tennis on Wednesday.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 4
Jared Hausman and Hans Kraus were both 2-0 for Kuemper Catholic in the tight Hawkeye Ten dual win. Ethan Sturm led Atlantic with a 2-0 day.
1S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Sam Janssen (10-4)
2S (K): Jared Hausman def. Clevi Johnson (10-2)
3S (A): Bryan York def. Josh Langel (10-7)
4S (K): Hans Kraus def. Hunter Weppler (10-2)
5S (A): Easton O’Brien def. Jake Hausman (10-8)
6S (K): Jared Craig def. Nolan Waters (10-7)
1D (A): Sturm/Johnson def. Janssen/Langel (10-7)
2D (K): Jar. Hausman/Jak. Hausman def. York/Weppler (10-4)
3D (K): Kraus/Max Reinke def. O’Brien/Waters (10-6)
Midland Empire Conference Tournament
Maryville had three top four finishes at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Carson Kempf took third in the singles draw to earn All-MEC Second Team honors while Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples ended up third in the doubles draw to also grab All-MEC Second Team. The duo of James DiStefano and George Groumoutis ended up fourth to pick up an All-MEC Second Team nod of their own.
Collin Sowards also played in the singles draw and took a pair of losses. Here are the complete results from Maryville head coach Nicole McGinness:
SINGLES: Collin Sowards lost to Nathan Troung of St. Pius 3-8 and lost to Josh Adams from Chilli 1-8
SINGLES: Carson Kempf 8-2 over Noah Jaggars of Cameron, 8-0 over Carson Bremer of Benton, 3-6 3-6 loss to Chace Corbin of Chillicothe, 8-5 win over Sutton Redemer of Benton (3rd Place Match)
DOUBLES: Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples 8-1 over Hayes/Simpson of Benton, 8-0 over Collins/Reeter of Chillicothe, 6-7 (3-7), 1-6 loss to Sharp/Kallenberger of St. Pius, 8-6 win over DiStefano/Groumoutis of Maryville (3rd Place Match)
DOUBLES: James DiStefano/George Groumoutis 8-1 over Colwell/Piepergerdes of Benton, 8-4 over Peterson/Young of Chilli, 2-6, 3-6 loss to Heftye/Collier of Savannah, 6-8 loss to Teale/Staples of Maryville (3rd Place Match)
Other Area Scores
Sioux City East 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4