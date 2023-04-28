LeMars Bulldogs logo

(KMAland) -- LeMars went 2-0 and Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished 1-1 in KMAland boys tennis on Friday. 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Chris Wailes and Tyler Powers were both 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the win while Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Braxton Van Meter also went 2-0.

1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Tyler Grote (9-7)

2S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Joe Wright (8-2)

3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Nathan Myers (8-5)

4S (SBL): Brayton Ouellette def. Luis Rodriguez (8-6)

5S (SBL): Carter Gehling def. Atticus Walker (8-4)

6S (SBL): Braxton Van Meter def. Killian McMullen (8-2)

1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Grote/Myers (8-2)

2D (SBL): Wright/Van Meter def. Higgins/Rodriguez (8-0)

3D (AL): Walker/McMullen def. Ouellette/Dylan Janzen (8-6)

LeMars 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Tyler Powers and Nick Spurgin both went 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat. 

1S (L): Michael Meis def. Chris Wailes (8-5)

2S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Evan Pratt (9-7)

3S (L): Caden Wurth def. Blake Higgins (9-7)

4S (L): Ian Penne def. Atticus Walker (8-2)

5S (L): Jacob McGill def. Killian McMullen (9-8 (7))

6S (AL): Nick Spurgin def. Devin DeVall (8-2)

1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. LeMars (8-5)

2D (L): LeMars def. Higgins/Walker (8-1)

3D (AL): McMullen/Spurgin def. LeMars (8-4)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

No results reported.

LeMars 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

No results reported.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.