(KMAland) -- LeMars went 2-0 and Abraham Lincoln and Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished 1-1 in KMAland boys tennis on Friday.
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Chris Wailes and Tyler Powers were both 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the win while Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Braxton Van Meter also went 2-0.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Tyler Grote (9-7)
2S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Joe Wright (8-2)
3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Nathan Myers (8-5)
4S (SBL): Brayton Ouellette def. Luis Rodriguez (8-6)
5S (SBL): Carter Gehling def. Atticus Walker (8-4)
6S (SBL): Braxton Van Meter def. Killian McMullen (8-2)
1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Grote/Myers (8-2)
2D (SBL): Wright/Van Meter def. Higgins/Rodriguez (8-0)
3D (AL): Walker/McMullen def. Ouellette/Dylan Janzen (8-6)
LeMars 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Tyler Powers and Nick Spurgin both went 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat.
1S (L): Michael Meis def. Chris Wailes (8-5)
2S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Evan Pratt (9-7)
3S (L): Caden Wurth def. Blake Higgins (9-7)
4S (L): Ian Penne def. Atticus Walker (8-2)
5S (L): Jacob McGill def. Killian McMullen (9-8 (7))
6S (AL): Nick Spurgin def. Devin DeVall (8-2)
1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. LeMars (8-5)
2D (L): LeMars def. Higgins/Walker (8-1)
3D (AL): McMullen/Spurgin def. LeMars (8-4)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
No results reported.
LeMars 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
No results reported.