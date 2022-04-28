(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig picked up a big win over LC while Shenandoah, Clarinda and Kuemper rolled to wins in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Shenandoah 9 Creston 0
Andrew Lawrence, Josh and Eli Schuster, Paul Schlachter, Dylan Gray and Drew Morelock all had a pair of wins for Shenandoah in the win.
1S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Avery Fuller (8-1)
2S (S): Josh Schuster def. Conner Wiley (8-1)
3S (S): Eli Schuster def. Braeton Rinner (8-0)
4S (S): Paul Schlachter def. Luke Tebbenkamp (8-0)
5S (S): Dylan Gray def. Carson Cooper (8-0)
6S (S): Drew Morelock def. Lucas Rushing (8-3)
1D (S): Schuster/Schuster def. Fuller/Tebbenkamp (8-0)
2D (S): Lawrence/Morelock def. Rinner/Cooper (8-0)
3D (S): Schlachter/Gray def. Wiley/Ruching (8-5)
Clarinda 9 Harlan 0
Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr, Kale Downey, Sant Dow, Luke Baker and Grant Barr all went 2-0 on the evening. The Cardinals didn’t lose a single game in the dominant performance.
1S (C): Nathan Brown def. Andrew Anderson (8-0)
2S (C): Lance Regehr def. Keyton Francis (8-0)
3S (C): Kale Downey def. Edgar Mena (8-0)
4S (C): Sant Dow def. Eric Torneten (8-0)
5S (C): Luke Baker def. Garrett Hillwick (8-0)
6S (C): Grant Barr def. Anthony Lloyd (8-0)
1D (C): Regehr/Downey won (8-0)
2D (C): Brown/Dow won (8-0)
3D (C): Baker/Barr won (8-0)
Atlantic 8 Red Oak 1
Ethan Sturm, Clevi Johnson, Hunter Weppler, Easton O’Brien and Nolan Waters had perfect days for Atlantic in the win.
1S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Max DeVries (8-1)
2S (A): Clevi Johnson def. Brett Erickson (8-5)
3S (RO): Braden Woods def. Bryan York (8-3)
4S (A): Hunter Weppler def. Joshua LeRette (8-5)
5S (A): Easton O’Brien def. Sebastian Vasquez (8-0)
6S (A): Nolan Waters def. Nolan Perrien (8-1)
1D (A): Sturm/Johnson def. DeVries/Erickson (8-3)
2D (A): York/O’Brien def. Woods/Perrien (8-4)
3D (A): Weppler/Waters def. LeRette/Vasquez (8-5)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Audubon 0
Jake Hausman, Jared Craig, Max Reincke, Masen Reicks and Carter Allman all went 2-0 for Kuemper in the sweep.
1S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Eli Deist (10-6)
2S (KC): Jared Craig def. Connor Christensen (10-2)
3S (KC): Max Reincke def. Sawyer McClain (10-0)
4S (KC): Masen Reicks def. Isaac Jackson (10-2)
5S (KC): Carter Allman def. Aidan Griffith (10-4)
6S (KC): Colby Pudenz def. Jake Lauritsen (10-4)
1D (KC): Hausman/Reincke def. Deist/Christensen (11-10, 7-2 TB)
2D (KC): Craig/Allman def. McClain/Jackson (10-6)
3D (KC): Reicks/Carter Running def. Griffith/Lauritsen (10-1)
Denison-Schleswig 7 Lewis Central 2
The Monarchs won a battle of two of the top teams in the area, getting two wins each from Colin Reis, Harrison Dahm, Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson.
1S (DS): Colin Reis def. Christian Jensen (8-2)
2S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Payton Fort (8-2)
3S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Colbey Souther (8-1)
4S (LC): Drew White def. Braden Curnyn (8-4)
5S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Preston Kathol (9-8, 7-5 TB)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Gavin Hipnar (8-3)
1S (DS): Reis/Dahm def. Jensen/Souther (8-1)
2S (DS): Seuntjens/Johnson def. Fort/Kathol (8-3)
3S (DS): Curnyn/Hipnar def. White/Johnson (8-6)
Other Area Scores
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (MISSING)