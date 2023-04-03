(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Kuemper, Heelan, SBL, Sioux City East and Maryville posted dominant wins in KMAland boys tennis on Monday.
Glenwood 9 Clarinda 0
Glenwood dropped just one game on their way to the win getting 2-0 nights from Tyler Harger, Kayden Anderson, Ben Batten, Brody Taylor, Will Getter and Liam Hays.
1S (G): Tyler Harger def. Drake Riddle (8-0)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Grant Barr (8-1)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Dillon Hunter (8-0)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Brady Cox (8-0)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Paxton Tomkinson (8-0)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. Ian Smith (8-0)
1D (G): Harger/Anderson def. Riddle/Barr (8-0)
2D (G): Batten/Taylor def. Cox/Tomkinson (8-0)
3D (G): Getter/Hays def. Hunter/Smith (8-0)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Atlantic 0
Josh Langel, Hans Kraus, Max Reincke, Mason Riecks, Jake Hausman and Braxton Lu were all 2-0 in the dual for Kuemper.
1S (KC): Josh Langel def. Clevi Johnson (11-9)
2S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Nolan Waters (10-2)
3S (KC): Max Reincke def. Kinnick Juhl (10-4)
4S (KC): Mason Riecks def. Nick Bennett (10-3)
5S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Alex Rosenbaum (10-4)
6S (KC): Braxton Lu def. Isaac. Henson (10-5)
1D (KC): Langel/Kraus def. Johnson/Waters (10-8)
2D (KC): Riecks/Hausman def. Juhl/Bennett (10-2)
3D (KC): Reincke/Lu def. Rosenbaum/Henson (10-7)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1
No scores reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Cherokee 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton used seven different players to roll to the dual win.
1S (SBL): Tyler Grote def. Rastin Dublinske (10-2)
2S (SBL): Joe Wright def. Adam Kohn (10-0)
3S (SBL): Nathan Myers def. Kaleb Curtis (10-0)
4S (SBL): Brayton Ouellette def. Jack Waldner (10-2)
5S (SBL): Braxton Van Meter def. Henry Retleff (10-2)
6S (SBL): Carter Gehling def. Jonas Camp (10-0)
1D (SBL): Grote/Gehling def. Adam Kohn/Jack Waldner (10-5)
2D (SBL): Myers/Van Meter def. Dublinske/Curtis (10-2)
3D (SBL): Wright/Dylan Janzen def. Retleff/Camp (10-1)
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City East dominated on their way to the win with two wins each for Lincoln Colling, Cole Ritchie, Jax Theeler, Preston Dobbs, Jackson Johnson and Nick Mickelson.
1S (SCE): Lincoln Colling def. Haden Collette (8-3)
2S (SCE): Cole Ritchie def. Lance Weerheim (8-2)
3S (SCE): Jax Theeler def. Mac Dolan (8-0)
4S (SCE): Preston Dobbs def. Mycah Bell (8-2)
5S (SCE): Jackson Johnson def. Tristan Thomas (8-2)
6S (SCE): Nick Mickelson def. Eric Munoz (8-4)
1D (SCE): Colling/Ritchie def. Collette/Weerheim (8-2)
2D (SCE): Theeler/Dobbs def. Dolan/Bell (8-0)
3D (SCE): Johnson/Mickelson def. Thomas/Munoz (8-1)
Maryville 9 Lafayette 0
Maryville dropped just two games in the entire dual, and Kristian Mendez, Kason Teale, George Groumoutis, Jaxson Staples, Landon Baker and Will Sheil all went 2-0 for the Spoofhoudns.
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Eric Nguyen (8-0)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Jackson Spinner (8-0)
3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Owen Estes (8-0)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Max Kretzer (8-0)
5S (M): Landon Baker def. Caeden Bayer (8-2)
6S (M): Will Sheil def. Franklin Cline (8-0)
1D (M): Teale/Staples def. Nguyen/Spinner (8-0)
2D (M): Mendez/Sheil def. Estes/Kretzer (8-0)
3D (M): Groumoutis/Baker def. Bayer/Cline (8-0)