KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Harlan and Atlantic were H-10 winners, AL went 1-1 in the MRC and Maryville competed at the MEC Tournament on Friday in KMAland boys tennis.

Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3 

Shenandoah’s Eli Schuster, Quentin Slater and Dylan Gray all went 2-0 to lead the win. Jeff Miller and Carter White were 2-0 for St. Albert. Full results: 

1S (SA): Jeff Miller def. Reed Finnegan (10-1)

2S (SA): Carter White def. Andrew Lawrence (10-6)

3S (SH): Josh Schuster def. Cole Pekny (10-2)

4S (SH): Eli Schuster def. Reese Pekny (10-1)

5S (SH): Quentin Slater def. William Tallman (10-1)

6S (SH): Dylan Gray def. Owen Galus (10-0)

1D (SA): Miller/White def. Finnegan/J. Schuster (10-7)

2D (SH): Lawrence/E. Schuster def. Pekny/Pekny (10-1)

3D (SH): Slater/Gray def. Tallman/Galus

Harlan 7 Red Oak 2 

Brock Bruns, Mitchell Rueschenberg, Stephen Leinen and Nolan Blum were 2-0 for Harlan in the win. Results:

1S (H): Brock Bruns def. Max DeVries (10-0)

2S (H): Mitchell Rueschenberg def. Tyler Strunk (10-1)

3S (H): Stephen Leinen def. Corbin Wolfe (10-4)

4S (RO): Joshua LeRette def. Andrew Anderson (10-5)

5S (H): Nolan Blum def. Tyler Beeson (10-0)

6S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Keyton Francis (10-4)

1D (H): Bruns/Rueschenberg def. DeVries/Strunk (10-0)

2D (H): Leinen/Anderson def. Wolfe/Wemhoff (10-4)

3D (H): Blum/Francis def. LeRette/Beeson (10-6)

Atlantic 7 Lewis Central 2 

Grant and Ethan Sturm, Bode Johnson and Bryan York went 2-0 to lead Atlantic in the victory. Full results below:

1S (A): Grant Sturm def. Christian Jensen (8-2)

2S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Ethan Edwards (8-1)

3S (A): Bodie Johnson def. Payton Fort (8-5)

4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Dayton Templeton (9-7)

5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Hunter Weppler (8-3)

6S (A): Bryan York def. Drew White (8-7, 7-2 TB)

1D (A): Sturm/Sturm def. Jensen/Southern (8-3)

2D (A): Johnson/Templeton def. Edwards/Fort (8-4)

3D (A): Weppler/York def. Johnson/White (8-4)

LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 3 

Kaden Wingert, Jaxon Baumgartner and Ryan Brown went 2-0 for LeMars in the win. Full results:

1S (L): Kaden Wingert def. Dalton Pregon (9-8, 7-2 TB)

2S (AL): Carter James def. Matthew Ahlers (8-6)

3S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Michael Meis (8-2)

4S (L): Jaxon Baumgartner def. Jude Ryan (8-3)

5S (L): Ryan Brown def. Ty James (8-4)

6S (AL): Braden Mohr def. Kade Calhoun (8-3)

1S (L): Ahlers/Meis def. Pregon/Ryan (8-2)

2S (L): Wingert/Calhoun def. C. James/Wailes (8-6)

3S (L): Baumgartner/Brown def. T. James/Mohr (8-4)

Abraham Lincoln 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 

1S (AL): Dalton Pregon de.f Collin Schaar (8-0)

2S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Brayden Harms (8-0)

3S (AL): Ty James def. Derek Mohr (8-0)

4S (AL): Brady Ridnour def. Hayden Gamble

1D (AL): Carter James/Jude Ryan def. Schaar/Harms (8-1)

2D (AL): Braden Mohr/T. James def. Mohr/Gamble (8-0)

Midland Empire Tournament 

Matt Goodridge went 3-1 to finish third in the Midland Empire Conference singles tournament while James DiStefano posted a 2-2 mark.

In doubles, Mitchell Meyers and Carson Kempft teamed up to go 2-1 and finished as the runner-up. Kason Teale and Justin Staples finished 2-2 and took fourth in the doubles draw.

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3

Harlan 7 Red Oak 2

Atlantic 7 Lewis Central 2

Clarke at Creston (B)

LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 3

Abraham Lincoln 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (B)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.