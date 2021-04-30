(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Harlan and Atlantic were H-10 winners, AL went 1-1 in the MRC and Maryville competed at the MEC Tournament on Friday in KMAland boys tennis.
Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3
Shenandoah’s Eli Schuster, Quentin Slater and Dylan Gray all went 2-0 to lead the win. Jeff Miller and Carter White were 2-0 for St. Albert. Full results:
1S (SA): Jeff Miller def. Reed Finnegan (10-1)
2S (SA): Carter White def. Andrew Lawrence (10-6)
3S (SH): Josh Schuster def. Cole Pekny (10-2)
4S (SH): Eli Schuster def. Reese Pekny (10-1)
5S (SH): Quentin Slater def. William Tallman (10-1)
6S (SH): Dylan Gray def. Owen Galus (10-0)
1D (SA): Miller/White def. Finnegan/J. Schuster (10-7)
2D (SH): Lawrence/E. Schuster def. Pekny/Pekny (10-1)
3D (SH): Slater/Gray def. Tallman/Galus
Harlan 7 Red Oak 2
Brock Bruns, Mitchell Rueschenberg, Stephen Leinen and Nolan Blum were 2-0 for Harlan in the win. Results:
1S (H): Brock Bruns def. Max DeVries (10-0)
2S (H): Mitchell Rueschenberg def. Tyler Strunk (10-1)
3S (H): Stephen Leinen def. Corbin Wolfe (10-4)
4S (RO): Joshua LeRette def. Andrew Anderson (10-5)
5S (H): Nolan Blum def. Tyler Beeson (10-0)
6S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Keyton Francis (10-4)
1D (H): Bruns/Rueschenberg def. DeVries/Strunk (10-0)
2D (H): Leinen/Anderson def. Wolfe/Wemhoff (10-4)
3D (H): Blum/Francis def. LeRette/Beeson (10-6)
Atlantic 7 Lewis Central 2
Grant and Ethan Sturm, Bode Johnson and Bryan York went 2-0 to lead Atlantic in the victory. Full results below:
1S (A): Grant Sturm def. Christian Jensen (8-2)
2S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Ethan Edwards (8-1)
3S (A): Bodie Johnson def. Payton Fort (8-5)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Dayton Templeton (9-7)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Hunter Weppler (8-3)
6S (A): Bryan York def. Drew White (8-7, 7-2 TB)
1D (A): Sturm/Sturm def. Jensen/Southern (8-3)
2D (A): Johnson/Templeton def. Edwards/Fort (8-4)
3D (A): Weppler/York def. Johnson/White (8-4)
LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 3
Kaden Wingert, Jaxon Baumgartner and Ryan Brown went 2-0 for LeMars in the win. Full results:
1S (L): Kaden Wingert def. Dalton Pregon (9-8, 7-2 TB)
2S (AL): Carter James def. Matthew Ahlers (8-6)
3S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Michael Meis (8-2)
4S (L): Jaxon Baumgartner def. Jude Ryan (8-3)
5S (L): Ryan Brown def. Ty James (8-4)
6S (AL): Braden Mohr def. Kade Calhoun (8-3)
1S (L): Ahlers/Meis def. Pregon/Ryan (8-2)
2S (L): Wingert/Calhoun def. C. James/Wailes (8-6)
3S (L): Baumgartner/Brown def. T. James/Mohr (8-4)
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
1S (AL): Dalton Pregon de.f Collin Schaar (8-0)
2S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Brayden Harms (8-0)
3S (AL): Ty James def. Derek Mohr (8-0)
4S (AL): Brady Ridnour def. Hayden Gamble
1D (AL): Carter James/Jude Ryan def. Schaar/Harms (8-1)
2D (AL): Braden Mohr/T. James def. Mohr/Gamble (8-0)
Midland Empire Tournament
Matt Goodridge went 3-1 to finish third in the Midland Empire Conference singles tournament while James DiStefano posted a 2-2 mark.
In doubles, Mitchell Meyers and Carson Kempft teamed up to go 2-1 and finished as the runner-up. Kason Teale and Justin Staples finished 2-2 and took fourth in the doubles draw.
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 6 St. Albert 3
Harlan 7 Red Oak 2
Atlantic 7 Lewis Central 2
Clarke at Creston (B)
LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 3
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Thomas Jefferson, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)