(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Abraham Lincoln rolled to respective wins over Creston and St. Albert while LeMars was also a winner in Tuesday's KMAland boys tennis action.
Red Oak 7 Creston 2
Max DeVries, Brett Erickson, Braden Woods and Jonah Wemhoff had 2-0 outputs for the Tigers.
1S (RO): Max DeVries def. Avery Fuller (8-4)
2S (RO): Brett Erickson def. Conner Wiley (9-8, 7-4)
3S (RO): Braden Woods def. Braeton Rinner (8-3)
4S (RO): Joshua LeRette def. Carson Cooper (8-1)
5S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Isaac Shields (8-2)
6S (CRES): Luke Tebbenkamp def. Nolan Perrien (8-1)
1D (RO): Devries/Erickson def. Fuller/Wiley (8-5)
2D (RO): Woods/Wemhoff def. Rinner/Cooper (8-6)
3D (CRES): Shields/Tebbenkamp def. LeRette/Sebastian Vasquez (9-7)
Abraham Lincoln 8 St. Albert 1
Chris Wailes, Ty James, Tyler Powers, Atticus Walker had 2-0 performances in AL’s dominant win over their crosstown rival.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Carter White (8-3)
2S (AL): Ty James def. Dan McGrath (8-3)
3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Cole Pekny (9-8, 7-4)
4S (AL): Tyler Powers def. William Tallman (8-3)
5S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Reese Pekny (8-2)
6S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Jesus Garcia (8-0)
1D (AL): Wailes/James def. White/McGrath (8-5)
2D (SA): Pekny/Tallman def. Higgins/Rodriguez (8-6)
3D (AL): Powers/Walker def. Pekny/Mason Myers (9-7)
LeMars 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Every player in LeMars lineup had a 2-0 day to highlight the Bulldogs impressive Missouri River Conference win. Kade Calhoun and Michael Meis won both of their matches by 8-1 scores in a dominant showing.
1S (LEM): Matthew Ahlers def. Collin Schaar (8-5)
2S (LEM): Michael Meis def. Braxton Van Meter (8-1)
3S (LEM): Kade Calhoun def. Nathan Myers (8-1)
4S (LEM): Jacob Harms def. Samuel Simpson (8-1)
5S (LEM): Evan Pratt def. Zay Ellington (8-3)
6S (LEM): Caden Wurth def. Danny Martinez (8-4)
1D (LEM): Ahlers/Harms def. Schaar/Van Meter (8-3)
2D (LEM): Meis/Calhoun def. Myers/Simpson (8-1)
3D (LEM): Pratt/Wurth def. Ellington/Martinez (8-4)