(KMAland) -- Glenwood kept rolling while AL, Atlantic and Maryville were other winners in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Abraham Lincoln 6 Shenandoah 3
Chris Wailes and Tyler Powers led the way for Abraham Lincoln with a two-win dual. Shenandoah’s Teagan Brunk also went 2-0 in the dual.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Andrew Lawrence (8-1)
2S (S): Dylan Gray def. Blake Higgins (8-4)
3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Lucas Sun (8-4)
4S (S): Teagan Brunk def. Atticus Walker (8-4)
5S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Seth Zwickel (8-6)
6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Drew Morelock (8-3)
1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Lawrence/Gray (9-7)
2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Sun/Zwickel (8-2)
3D (S): Brunk/Morelock def. Rodriguez/McMullen (9-7)
Glenwood 9 Red Oak 0
Tyler Harger, Kayden Anderson, Ben Batten, Brody Taylor, Wil Getter and Liam Hays combined on their third sweep of the season for Glenwood.
1S (G): Tyler Harger def. Max DeVries (8-3)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Brett Erickson (8-2)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Josh LeRette (8-4)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Braden Woods (8-2)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Jonah Wemhoff (8-2)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. James Gass (8-0)
1D (G): Harger/Anderson def. DeVries/Erickson (8-1)
2D (G): Batten/Taylor def. Woods/Wemhoff (8-1)
3D (G): Getter/Hays def. LeRette/Gass (8-1)
Atlantic 8 Creston 1
Atlantic picked up a strong two-win night from Nolan Waters, Easton O’Brien, Kinnick Juhl, Alex Rosenbaum and Nick Bennett.
1S (CR): Conner Wiley def. Clevi Johnson (10-4)
2S (A): Nolan Waters def. Gavin Millslagle (10-8)
3S (A): Easton O’brien def. Braeton Runner (10-4)
4S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. Lucas Rushing (10-6)
5S (A): Alex Rosenbaum def. Ben Hill (10-7)
6S (A): Nick Bennett def. Carson Cooper (10-5)
1D (A): Johnson/Waters def. Wiley/Millslagle (10-5)
2D (A): O’Brien/Juhl def. Creston (8-2)
3D (A): Rosenabum/Bennett def. Creston (8-4)
Maryville 9 Benton 0
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Sutton Redemer (8-1)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Lawsen Simpson (8-1)
3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Steven Wahlgren (8-1)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Christian Stewart (8-1)
5S (M): Landon Baker def. Sean Koch (8-0)
6S (M): Will Sheil def. Carter Conroy (8-1)
1D (M): Teale/Staples def. Redemer/Simpson (8-3)
2D (M): Mendez/Sheil def. Wahlgren/Stewart (8-0)
3D (M): Groumoutis/Baker def. Koch/Conroy (8-0)
Savannah at Cameron
No score reported.