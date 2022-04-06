(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys tennis team rolled to a 9-0 win over Bishop LeBlond on Wednesday.
The Spoofhounds received 2-0 days from Carson Kempf, Kason Teale, James DiStefano, Jaxson Staples, George Groumoutis and Colby Bowles to move to 3-1 on the dual season.
Check out the full rundown from Wednesday's meet below.
Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0
1S (MARY): Carson Kempf def. Mason Kovac (8-5)
2S (MARY): Kason Teale def. Kaiden Baer (8-0)
3S (MARY): James DiStefano def. Andrew Saulan (8-3)
4S (MARY): Jaxson Staples def. Bryson Randolph (8-1)
5S (MARY): George Groumoutis def. Trey Icke (8-1)
6S (MARY): Colby Bowles def. Brady Rocha (8-1)
1D (MARY): Kempf/DiStefano def. Kovac/Randolph (8-2)
2D (MARY): Teale/Staples def. Baer/Saulan (8-0)
3D (MARY): Groumoutis/Bowles def. Icke/Rocha (8-1)