(Boone) -- Denison-Schleswig finished third and Creston took fifth at the Boone Boys Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
Harrison Dahm had the top finish of the day for the Monarchs with a first in the No. 2 singles draw. Colin Reis was second in the No. 1 singles draw while Braden Curnyn took third at No. 3 singles.
All three Monarchs doubles teams finished third with Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens, Gavin Hipnar and Matthew Weltz and Blaine Brodsky and Jorge Zuniga representing Denison-Schleswig at Nos. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Creston’s top finish was fourth and came from No. 1 singles player Conner Wiley and the No. 3 doubles team of Damion Meyer and Ben Hill. Luke Tebbenkamp (No. 2 singles), Spencer Brown (No. 3 singles), Carson Cooper and Braeton Runner (No. 1 doubles) and Isaac Shields and Lucas Rushing (No. 2 doubles) were all fifth.