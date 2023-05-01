(KMAland) -- LeMars shut out Sioux City East, Maryville rolled to another win and Savannah lost a tight one in KMAland boys tennis on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament
Lewis Central claimed the conference championship with a slight edge over runner-up Glenwood at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. View the complete recap with Nick Stavas linked here.
LeMars 9 Sioux City East 0
Michael Meis, Evan Pratt, Caden Wurth, Ian Penne, Jacob McGill and Devin DeVall all went 2-0 for LeMars in the shutout win.
1S (L): Michael Meis def. Lincoln Colling (8-3)
2S (L): Evan Pratt def. Cole Ritchie (8-4)
3S (L): Caden Wurth def. Preston Dobbs (8-3)
4S (L): Ian Penne def. Nick Mickelson (8-3)
5S (L): Jacob McGill def. Jackson Johnson (8-60
6S (L): Devin DeVall def. Jack Ritchie (8-3)
1D (L): Meis/Ratt def. Colling/C. Ritchie (8-4)
2D (L): Wurth/McGill def. Dobbs/Johnson (8-5)
3D (L): Penne/DeVall def. Mickelson/J. Ritchie (8-5)
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 2
Kristian Mendez, Jaxson Staples and Landon Baker all had 2-0 performances in the dual win.
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Kaiden Baer (8-3)
2S (BL): Cole Stevenson def. Kason Teale (8-1)
3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Noah Stevenson (8-2)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Tripp Helsel (8-6)
5S (M): Landon Baker def. Brady Rocha (8-1)
6S (M): Will Sheil def. Jeffrey Ellsworth (8-0)
1D (M): Mendez/Teale def. Baer/Helsel (8-4)
2D (BL): Stevenson/Stevenson def. Groumoutis/Sheil (9-8 (5))
3D (M): Staples/Baker def. Rocha/Ellsworth (8-5)
Platte County 5 Savannah 4
Cole Horton and Evan Heftye were both 2-0 for Savannah in the tough loss.
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Gavin Nichols (8-2)
2S (S): Evan Heftye def. Jack Forrest (8-5)
3S (PC): Nathan Vanek def. Noah Gould (8-1)
4S (PC): Jack Bralley def. Connor Herbert (8-2)
5S (PC): Mason McBratney def. Brighton Kurre (8-5)
6S (PC): Jaron Cook def. Cale Higer (8-2)
1D (S): Horton/Herbert def. Forrest/Vanek (8-6)
2D (S): Heftye/Gould def. Nichols/McBratney (9-7)
3D (PC): Bralley/Cook def. Kurre/Higer (8-6)