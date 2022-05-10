(KMAland) -- Maryville lost a 5-2 battle with Savannah in a Class 1 District 16 championship dual on Tuesday.
Maryville’s Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples won at No. 1 doubles over Evan Heftye and Matt Collier, 9-8 (7-2), and George Groumoutis was a victor at No. 3 singles (3-6, 6-2, 10-4) over Noah Gould.
However, Savannah picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles and No. 1, 2 and 4 singles. The results:
2D: Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Carson Kempf/Colby Bowles (8-3)
3D: Reid Courtney/Noah Gould def. James DiStefano/George Groumoutis (8-2)
1S: Horton def. Kempf (6-2, 6-0)
2S: Courtney def. Landon Baker (6-0, 6-0)
4S: Herbert def. Bowels (6-3, 6-4)