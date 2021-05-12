(KMAland) -- Six singles players, four doubles teams and eight KMAland conference boys tennis teams are moving on after Class 1A and 2A district tournaments on Wednesday.
The full recap from the Class 1A meet in Red Oak can be found linked here.
Also in Class 1A, St. Albert’s Jeff Miller won the district championship over Harlan’s Brock Bruns. Both athletes will advance on to the state tournament. Meanwhile, Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis were dominant in winning the doubles district title over fellow state qualifier Luke Hicks and Carter Soppe of Kuemper Catholic.
In the team race, Denison-Schleswig won the district championship while Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert advanced to the preliminary substate round with second and third place finishes. The two will play a dual in Carroll on Saturday.
In Spencer, LeMars’ Kaden Wingert won the 1A district championship to advance to state. The Bulldogs were third and will play at Storm Lake in the preliminary substate round on Saturday.
In Class 2A, Abraham Lincoln’s Dalton Pregon advanced to state with a district runner-up finish in the singles draw. The Lynx finished third in team points and will play a preliminary substate round dual at Des Moines Roosevelt on Saturday.
View the complete 1A and 2A postseason results across the state linked here.