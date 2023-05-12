(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East stayed alive in boys team tennis action on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 1
First Round: LeMars 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
No results reported.
Second Round: Spencer 5 LeMars 0
No results reported.
First Round: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Storm Lake 1
1S (SL): Joshua Steffen def. Tyler Grote (6-1, 6-0)
2S (SBL): Joe Wright def. Agustin Morales (6-1, 6-1)
3S (SBL): Nathan Myers def. Owen Stansberry (6-0, 6-1)
4S (SBL): Brayton Ouellette def. Joey Rice (6-1, 6-1)
5S (SBL): Braxton Van Meter def. Brian Tello (6-2, 6-1)
6S (SBL): Dylan Janzen def. Sebastian Cortez (6-2, 6-0)
Second Round: Spirit Lake 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
No results reported.
Other Iowa Class 1A Substate 1
First Round: Spencer 5 Cherokee 0
First Round: Spirit Lake 5 Estherville Lincoln Central 0
IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
First Round: North Polk 5 Creston 0
1S (NP): Ethan Moon def. Conner Wiley (6-1, 6-0)
2S (NP): Easton Moon def. Gavin Millslagle (6-1, 6-0)
3S (NP): Landon Murch def. Ben Rushing (6-0, 6-1)
4S (NP): Derrick Rhoads def. Ben Hill (6-4, 6-2)
5S (NP): Vance Rupp def. Carson Cooper (6-0, 6-2)
First Round: Atlantic 5 Southwest Valley 1
Nothing reported.
Second Round: North Polk 5 Atlantic 1
1S (NP): Ethan Moon def. Clevi Johnson (6-0, 6-0)
2S (NP): Easton Moon def. Nolan Waters (6-0, 6-0)
3S (NP): Landon Murch def. Easton O’Brien (6-0, 6-1)
4S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. Derrick Rhoads (6-4, 6-3)
5S (NP): Vance Rupp def. Isaac Henson (6-1, 6-4)
6S (NP): Elijah Dickinson def. Michael Hotze (7-5, 6-3)
First Round: Kuemper Catholic 5 Clarke 0
1S (KC): Hans Kraus def. JD Sitzman (6-1, 6-0)
2S (KC): Josh Langel def. Ayden Dinham (6-2, 6-2)
3S (KC): Mason Reicks def. Nathaniel Rowe (6-2, 6-3)
4S (KC): Max Reincke def. Bryce Johnson (6-0, 6-0)
6S (KC): Braxton Lu def. Jonathan Galvez (6-1, 6-0)
Second Round: Ballard 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
1S (B): Caden Miller def. Hans Kraus (6-1, 6-0)
2S (KC): Josh Langel def. Ian Godbold (6-1, 6-3)
3S (KC): Mason Reicks def. Emmett Miller (6-4, 6-1)
4S (KC): Mason Reincke def. Jace Krugh (6-1, 6-4)
5S (B): Dawson Brekke def. Jake Hausman (7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (4))
6S (B): Isaiah Ziegler def. Braxton Lu (2-6, 6-4, 6-4)
1D (B): Godbold/Miller def. Kraus/Langel (4-6, 7-5, 6-4)
2D (B): Miller/Brekke def. Reicks/Hausman (4-6, 7-5, 7-5)
3D (KC): Reincke/Lu def. Krugh/Ryan C (6-4, 7-6 (8))
Other Class 1A Substate 7
First Round: Ballard 5 Des Moines Hoover 0
IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
Preliminary Round: Audubon 5 Harlan 1
Nothing reported.
First Round: Glenwood 5 Audubon 0
1S (G): Tyler Harger def. Isaac Jackson (6-0, 6-1)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Eli Deist (6-0, 6-0)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Sawyer McClain-Toft (6-1, 6-0)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Connor Christensen (6-0, 6-1)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Carson Matthews (6-1, 6-3)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. Audubon (6-0, 6-1)
First Round: Shenandoah 5 Red Oak 1
1S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Max DeVries (6-0, 7-6 (2))
2S (S): Dylan Gray def. Brett Erickson (6-2, 6-0)
3S (S): Lucas Sun def. Joshua LeRette (6-3, 6-2)
4S (S): Seth Zwickel def. Braden Woods (6-2, 6-3)
5S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Drew Morelock (6-2, 6-3)
6S (S): Teagan Brunk def. James Gass (6-2, 6-1)
First Round: Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 0
Nothing reported.
First Round: Denison-Schleswig 5 St. Albert 1
Nothing reported.
Second Round: Glenwood 5 Shenandoah 0
1S (G): Tyler Harger def. Andrew Lawrence (6-3, 6-3)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Dylan Gray (6-2, 6-0)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Lucas Sun (6-2, 6-2)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Seth Zwickel (6-2, 6-0)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Drew Morelock (6-5, 6-0)
Second Round: Lewis Central 5 Denison-Schleswig 2
Nothing reported.
IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 1
First Round: Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4
Nothing reported.
Second Round: Sioux City East 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Nothing reported.
Other Iowa Class 2A Substate 1
Second Round: WDM Valley 5 Southeast Polk 0
IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2
First Round: Thomas Jefferson 5 Des Moines North 1
Nothing reported.
Second Round: Waukee Northwest 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
Nothing reported.
Other Iowa Class 2A Substate 2
First Round: Indianola 5 Des Moines East 0
Second Round: Waukee 5 Indianola 0