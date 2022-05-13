(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Kuemper Catholic boys tennis advanced while Lewis Central and Sioux City East bowed out in preliminary substate on Friday.
1A: Shenandoah 5 Glenwood 4
Shenandoah held off a comeback from Glenwood to advance to the substate round. Trevor Maeder has the complete recap at the Local Sports News Page.
1A: Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 1
1S (KC): Sam Janssen def. Ethan Sturm — 6-4, 6-2
2S (KC): Jared Hausman def. Clevi Johnson — 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4
3S (KC): Josh Langel def. Bryan York — 6-4, 6-1
4S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Hunter Weppler — 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4)
5S (A): Easton O’Brien def. Jake Hausman — 6-4, 7-6
6S (KC): Max Reincke def. Nolan Waters — 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3)
Other Area Scores
2A: Waukee 2 Lewis Central 0
2A: Johnson 5 Sioux City East 0