Kuemper Knights

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Kuemper Catholic boys tennis advanced while Lewis Central and Sioux City East bowed out in preliminary substate on Friday. 

1A: Shenandoah 5 Glenwood 4 

Shenandoah held off a comeback from Glenwood to advance to the substate round. Trevor Maeder has the complete recap at the Local Sports News Page.

1A: Kuemper Catholic 5 Atlantic 1 

1S (KC): Sam Janssen def. Ethan Sturm — 6-4, 6-2

2S (KC): Jared Hausman def. Clevi Johnson — 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4

3S (KC): Josh Langel def. Bryan York — 6-4, 6-1

4S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Hunter Weppler — 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4)

5S (A): Easton O’Brien def. Jake Hausman — 6-4, 7-6

6S (KC): Max Reincke def. Nolan Waters — 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3)

Other Area Scores 

2A: Waukee 2 Lewis Central 0

2A: Johnson 5 Sioux City East 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.