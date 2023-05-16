(KMAland) -- Savannah edged defending champion Warrensburg and beat St. Pius X to advance to the Final Four of Missouri Class 1 State Tennis on Tuesday. Check out the rundown from the Savages big day below.
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE SECTIONALS
Savannah 5 Warrensburg 4
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Warrensburg (6-1, 6-2)
2S (W): Warrensburg def. Evan Heftye (6-4, 3-6, 10-5)
3S (S): Noah Gould def. Anthony Rehn (6-1, 6-2)
4S (W): Qi Huang def. Connor Herbert (6-0, 6-3)
5S (S): Brighton Kurre def. Grant Moore (3-6, 6-4, 21-19)
6S (S): Cale Higer def. Liam Hynes (5-7, 7-5, 10-5)
1D (S): Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Brandon Ward/Qi Huang (8-2)
2D (W): Quinn Conley/Liam Hynes def. Evan Heftye/Noah Gould (8-5)
3D (W): Anthony Rehn/Grant Moore def. Brighton Kurre/Cale Higer (8-4)
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Sectionals
St. Pius X 5 Trenton 2
Duchesne 5 Osage 2
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 5 North Point 1
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Savannah 5 St. Pius X 0
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Justin Janasz (6-1, 6-0)
4S (S): Brighton Kurre def. St. Pius X via injury default
1D (S): Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Justin Janasz/Jackson Osten (8-2)
2D (S): Evan Heftye/Noah Gould def. Clark Shields/Ryan King (8-1)
3D (S): Brighton Kurre/Cale Higer def. Adam Champagne/Christian Warner (8-3)
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Quarterfinal
Duchesne 5 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 0