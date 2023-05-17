(KMAland) -- Glenwood moved to the Class 1A state tournament with a win over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Lewis Central on Wednesday in KMAland boys tennis.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 FINAL
Glenwood 5 Lewis Central 3
Glenwood’s Will Getter and Liam Hays led the way for the Rams, which clinched a state tournament appearance. Both players went 2-0 on the day. Christian Jensen topped Lewis Central with a 2-0 day of his own.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Tyler Harger (6-0, 6-1)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Payton Fort (6-1, 6-3)
3S (LC): Drew White def. Ben Batten (6-4, 3-6, 6-2)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Broedy Johnson (6-3, 2-6, 6-4)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Colby Souther (2-6, 6-2, 7-5)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. Bryson Jensen (6-4, 6-2)
1D (LC): C. Jensen/Fort def. Harger/Anderson (5-7, 6-2, 6-2)
2D: Batten/Taylor vs. White/Johnson (4-6, 7-5, did not finish)
3D (G): Getter/Hays def. Souther/B. Jensen (6-1, 6-1)
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 1 FINAL
WDM Valley 5 Sioux City East 0
No stats reported.