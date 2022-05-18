KMAland Tennis

(KMAland) -- The Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah tennis teams all saw their seasons come to a close on Wednesday.

Iowa Class 1A Substate at Kuemper Catholic 

Substate: Spencer 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

1S (S): Charlie Steele def. Sam Janssen (6-4, 6-2)

2S (S): Sam Feldmann def. Jared Hausman (6-3, 6-0)

4S (S): Riley DeWitt def. Hans Kraus (4-6, 6-0, 6-1)

5S (S): Evan Johnson def. Jake Hausman (6-0, 6-1)

6S (S): Parker Bergstadt def. Max Reincke (6-3, 6-0)

Other 1A Substate Scores at Kuemper 

Substate: Denison-Schleswig 5 Estherville Lincoln Central 3

State Quarterfinal: Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 3

Iowa Class 1A Substate at Pella Christian 

Substate: Pella 5 Shenandoah 0

Substate: Ballard 5 Pella Christian 1

State Quarterfinal: Pella 5 Ballard 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.