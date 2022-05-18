(KMAland) -- The Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah tennis teams all saw their seasons come to a close on Wednesday.
Iowa Class 1A Substate at Kuemper Catholic
Substate: Spencer 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
1S (S): Charlie Steele def. Sam Janssen (6-4, 6-2)
2S (S): Sam Feldmann def. Jared Hausman (6-3, 6-0)
4S (S): Riley DeWitt def. Hans Kraus (4-6, 6-0, 6-1)
5S (S): Evan Johnson def. Jake Hausman (6-0, 6-1)
6S (S): Parker Bergstadt def. Max Reincke (6-3, 6-0)
Other 1A Substate Scores at Kuemper
Substate: Denison-Schleswig 5 Estherville Lincoln Central 3
State Quarterfinal: Spencer 5 Denison-Schleswig 3
Iowa Class 1A Substate at Pella Christian
Substate: Pella 5 Shenandoah 0
Substate: Ballard 5 Pella Christian 1
State Quarterfinal: Pella 5 Ballard 1