(KMAland) -- Maryville rolled to a win in Midland Empire Conference action on Monday in KMAland boys tennis.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (Doubles)
Find the complete rundown from the opening day of the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament linked here.
Maryville 8 Bishop LeBlond 1
Carson Kempf, Kason Teale and George Groumoutis all went 2-0 to lead Maryville in the win.
1S (M): Carson Kempf def. Mason Kovac (6-0)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Kaiden Baer (6-3)
3S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Andrew Saulan (6-3)
4S (M): George Groumoutis def. Bryson Randolph (6-1)
5S (BL): Trey Icke def. Collin Sowards (7-6, 7-3 TB)
6S (M): Colby Bowles def. Landon Davey (6-2)
1D (M): Teale/Stephens def. Kovac/Randolph (6-0)
2D (M): James DiStefano/Groumoutis def. Baer/Saulan (6-3)
3D (M): Kempf/Landon Baker def. Icke/Brady Rocha (6-2)
Other Area Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (MISSING)