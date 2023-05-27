Savannah Savages logo.png
Photo: Savannah Schools

(KMAland) -- The Savannah boys tennis team concluded their best season in school history with a third place finish in Class 1 on Saturday.

After falling to Clayton, 5-1, on Friday, Savannah responded with a third-place win over Duchesne, 5-0, on Saturday. 

Check out the complete results below.

Semifinal: Clayton 5 Savannah 1 

1D (S): Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Arnav Poddar/Ismael Robles-Razzaq (8-6)

2D (C): Spencer Pompian/Anurag Venigalla def. Evan Heftye/Noah Gould (8-4)

3D (C): Brighton Kurre/Cale Higer def. Addison Kline/Tyler He (8-4)

3S (C): Ismael Robles-Razzag def. Noah Gould (6-1, 6-2)

4S (C): Dade Deaver def. Connor Herbert (6-1, 6-4)

5S (C): Joe Major def. Brighton Kurre (6-0, 6-2)

Consolation: Savannah 5 Duchesne 0 

1D (S): Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Thomas Griese/Joseph Feigenblatt (8-6)

2D (S): Evan Heftye/Noah Gould def. Nathan Nickel/Oliver Rothweiler (8-2)

3D (S): Brighton Kurre/Cale Higer def. Joshua Purvis/Ryan Knoebel (8-4)

3S (S): Noah Gould def. Oliver Rothweiler (6-1, 6-0)

4S (S): Connor Herbert def. Joseph Feigenblatt (6-1, 6-1)

