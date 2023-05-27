(KMAland) -- The Savannah boys tennis team concluded their best season in school history with a third place finish in Class 1 on Saturday.
After falling to Clayton, 5-1, on Friday, Savannah responded with a third-place win over Duchesne, 5-0, on Saturday.
Check out the complete results below.
Semifinal: Clayton 5 Savannah 1
1D (S): Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Arnav Poddar/Ismael Robles-Razzaq (8-6)
2D (C): Spencer Pompian/Anurag Venigalla def. Evan Heftye/Noah Gould (8-4)
3D (C): Brighton Kurre/Cale Higer def. Addison Kline/Tyler He (8-4)
3S (C): Ismael Robles-Razzag def. Noah Gould (6-1, 6-2)
4S (C): Dade Deaver def. Connor Herbert (6-1, 6-4)
5S (C): Joe Major def. Brighton Kurre (6-0, 6-2)
Consolation: Savannah 5 Duchesne 0
1D (S): Cole Horton/Connor Herbert def. Thomas Griese/Joseph Feigenblatt (8-6)
2D (S): Evan Heftye/Noah Gould def. Nathan Nickel/Oliver Rothweiler (8-2)
3D (S): Brighton Kurre/Cale Higer def. Joshua Purvis/Ryan Knoebel (8-4)
3S (S): Noah Gould def. Oliver Rothweiler (6-1, 6-0)
4S (S): Connor Herbert def. Joseph Feigenblatt (6-1, 6-1)