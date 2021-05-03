(KMAland) -- St. Albert edged Glenwood in Hawkeye 10 tennis action to highlight a light boys slate on Monday.
St. Albert 5 Glenwood 4
Jeff Miller, Carter White and Dan McGrath posted flawless nights for the Falcons in a tight conference win.
1S (SA): Jeff Miller def. Teagan Matheny (8-3)
2S (SA): Carter White def. Tyler Harger (8-1)
3S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Josh Nieman (8-6)
4S (GLEN): Ben Batten def. Cole Pekny (9-7)
5S (GLEN): Carter Kirsch def. William Tallman (8-1)
6S (GLEN): Brody Taylor def. Owen Galus (8-0)
1D (SA): Miller/White def. Matheny/Harger (8-2)
2D (SA): McGrath/Pekny def. Nieman/Batten (8-4)
3D (GLEN): Kirsch/Taylor def. Tallman/Galus (8-1)
LeMars 9 Sioux City East 0
1S (LEM): Kaden Wingert def. Lincoln Colling (8-0)
2S (LEM): Matt Ahlers def. Cole Richie (8-5)
3S (LEM): Michael Meis def. Preston Dobbs (8-1)
4S (LEM): Jaxon Baumgartner def. Buddy Lindsey (8-0)
5S (LEM): Ryan Brown def. Gabe McCoid (8-1)
6S (LEM): Kade Calhoun def. Colton Hibbs (8-2)
1D (LEM): Ahlers/Meis def. Colling/Richie (8-2)
2D (LEM): Wingert/Calhoun def. Dobbs/Brown (8-0)
3D (LEM): Baumgartner/Brown def. Lindsey/Hibbs (8-0)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond at Maryville