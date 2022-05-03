(KMAland) -- Chris Wailes and Ty James won the MRC doubles championship, LeMars won the team title and Southwest Valley grabbed a dual win in KMAland boys tennis on Tuesday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament
Denison-Schleswig claimed the championship. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Southwest Valley 8 Audubon 1
Gabe Fuller, Owen Paul, Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird and Parker Boswell were 2-0 for Southwest Valley in the dual victory.
1S (SWV): Gabe Fuller def. Eli Deist (8-0)
2S (SWV): Owen Paul def. Connor Christensen (8-2)
3S (SWV): Slate Goodvine-Kinnaird def. Sawyer McClain (8-1)
4S (SWV): Parker Boswell def. Isaac Jackson (8-4)
5S (SWV): Logan Westlake def. Aidan Griffith (8-1)
6S (SWV): Matthew Means def. Jake Lauritsen (8-3)
1D (SWV): Fuller/Paul def. Deist/Christensen (8-1)
2D (SWV): Goodvin-Kinnaird/Boswell def. McClain/Jackson (8-3)
3D (A): Griffith/Laurtisen def. Westlake/Means (9-8)
Missouri River Conference Tournament
LeMars won the boys team championship while Abraham Lincoln was second at the Missouri River Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Ty James and Chris Wailes won the MRC doubles championship for the Lynx.