(KMAland) -- Glenwood boys tennis had their season come to an end with a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in a state quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Check out the full rundown from the day in state boys team tennis below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Glenwood 2
1S (CRX): Charlie Legrand def. Tyler Harger (6-0, 6-0)
2S (CRX): Ryan Schmit def. Kayden Anderson (6-2, 6-3)
3S (CRX): Jacob Schmit def. Ben Batten (6-2, 6-4)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Bradey Johnson (6-3, 6-3)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Andrew Miller (7-5, 6-1)
6S (CRX): Quincey Johnson def. Liam Hays (6-2, 6-0)
1D (CRX): Legrand/Schmit def. Anderson/Harger (6-1, 6-0)
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Decorah 5 Boone 0
Pella 5 Ballard 0
Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Decorah 0
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Waukee Northwest 5 Marshalltown 0
Linn-Mar 5 WDM Valley 3
Iowa City West 5 Cedar Falls 0
Pleasant Valley 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS
Waukee Northwest 5 Linn-Mar 0
Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 0