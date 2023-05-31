Glenwood Boys Tennis
(KMAland) -- Glenwood boys tennis had their season come to an end with a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in a state quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Check out the full rundown from the day in state boys team tennis below.

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Glenwood 2 

1S (CRX): Charlie Legrand def. Tyler Harger (6-0, 6-0)

2S (CRX): Ryan Schmit def. Kayden Anderson (6-2, 6-3)

3S (CRX): Jacob Schmit def. Ben Batten (6-2, 6-4)

4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Bradey Johnson (6-3, 6-3)

5S (G): Will Getter def. Andrew Miller (7-5, 6-1)

6S (CRX): Quincey Johnson def. Liam Hays (6-2, 6-0)

1D (CRX): Legrand/Schmit def. Anderson/Harger (6-1, 6-0)

Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Decorah 5 Boone 0

Pella 5 Ballard 0

Wahlert Catholic 5 Spencer 4

IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS

Pella 5 Wahlert Catholic 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Decorah 0

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS

Waukee Northwest 5 Marshalltown 0

Linn-Mar 5 WDM Valley 3

Iowa City West 5 Cedar Falls 0

Pleasant Valley 5 Cedar Rapids Washington 0

IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALS

Waukee Northwest 5 Linn-Mar 0

Iowa City West 5 Pleasant Valley 0

