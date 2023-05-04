(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Audubon, Glenwood, Kuemper, SW Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were all victorious in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Lewis Central 6 Shenandoah 3
Payton Fort, Colby Souther, Drew White and Broedy Johnson all went 2-0 to lead Lewis Central. Andrew Lawrence and Teagan Brunk topped Shenandoah with two-win nights.
1S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Christian Jensen (10-8)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Dylan Gray (10-5)
3S (LC): Drew White def. Lucas Sun (10-7)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Seth Zwickel (11-9)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Drew Morelock (10-4)
6S (S): Teagan Brunk def. Bryson Jensen (10-6)
1D (LC): Fort/Souther def. Gray/Zwickel (10-7)
2D (S): Lawrence/Brunk def. Jensen/Jensen (10-6)
3D (LC): White/Johnson def. Sun/Morelock (10-3)
Audubon 7 Clarinda 2
Sawyer Toft, Connor Christensen, Carson Matthews and Tommy Hogue were 2-0 for Audubon in the win. Ben Miller led Clarinda with a 2-0 night.
1S (A): Isaac Jackson def. Drake Riddle (8-6)
2S (C): Ben Miller def. Eli Deist (8-5)
3S (A): Sawyer Toft def. Brady Cox (8-1)
4S (A): Connor Christensen def. Dillon Hunter (10-8)
5S (A): Carson Matthews def. Ian Smith (8-6)
6S (A): Tommy Hogue def. Paxton Tomkinson (8-1)
1D (C): Riddle/Miller def. Jackson/Deist (8-2)
2D (A): Toft/Christensen def. Hunter/Smith (8-3)
3D (A): Matthews/Hogue def. Cox/Tomkinson (8-6)
Glenwood 7 Abraham Lincoln 2
Ben Batten, Brody Taylor, Will Getter and Liam Hays all went 2-0 for Glenwood. Chris Wailes accounted for both Abraham Lincoln wins.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Tyler Harger (8-3)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Tyler Powers (8-2)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Blake Higgins (8-4)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Atticus Walker (8-2)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Nick Spurgin (8-2)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. Killian McMullen (8-5)
1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Harger/Anderson (9-7)
2D (G): Batten/Taylor def. Higgins/Walker (8-3)
3D (G): Getter/Hays def. Spurgin/McMullen (8-2)
Kuemper Catholic 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Hans Kraus, Josh Langel, Jake Hausman and Braxton Lu had two-win evenings for Kuemper Catholic. Gavin Hipnar was 2-0 for the Monarchs.
1S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Braden Curnyn (10-4)
2S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Josh Langel (11-10 (5))
3S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Mason Reicks (10-8)
4S (KC): Max Reincke def. Blaine Brodsky (10-2)
5S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Cole Kastner (11-9)
6S (KC): Braxton Lu def. Jorge Zuniga (10-8)
1D (DS): Curnyn/Hipnar def. Reicks/Reincke (10-5)
2D (KC): Kraus/Langel def. Johnson/Brodsky (10-6)
3D (KC): Hausman/Lu def. Kastner/Zuniga (10-1)
Southwest Valley 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Evan Timmerman, Owen Paul, Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird, Logan Westlake and Matthew Means went 2-0 for Southwest Valley in the win.
1S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Ryan Smith (8-2)
2S (SWV): Owen Paul def. Jace Mundt (8-3)
3S (SWV): Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird def. James Collins (8-5)
4S (SWV): Logan Westlake def. Gavin Belt (8-0)
5S (TJ): Caleb Hunt def. Lucas James (8-3)
6S (SWV): Matthew Means def. Cain Cruver (8-3)
1D (SWV): Timmerman/Paul def. Smith/Mundt (8-6)
2D (SWV): Goodvin-Kinnaird/Westlake def. Collins/Hunt (8-3)
3D (SWV): James/Means def. Belt/Cruver (8-6)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 LeMars 4
Carter Gehling was 2-0 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the tight MRC dual win. LeMars was led by Evan Pratt, who also went 2-0.
1S (SBL): Tyler Grote def. Michael Meis (8-6)
2S (L): Evan Pratt def. Joe Wright (9-8 (3))
3S (SBL): Nathan Meyers def. Caden Wurth (8-4)
4S (L): Ian Penne def. Braxton Van Meter (9-8 (3))
5S (SBL): Carter Gehling def. Jacob McGill (8-4)
6S (SBL): Brayton Ouellete def. Devin DeVall (8-4)
1D (L): Meis/Pratt def. Grote/Wright (8-4)
2D (L): Wurth/McGill def. Meyers/Van Meter (8-6)
3D (SBL): Gehling/Dylan Janzen def. Penne/DeVall (9-7)