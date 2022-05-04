(St. Joseph) -- Maryville finished second at the Benton Tournament on Wednesday in KMAland boys tennis.
The Spoofhounds beat Savannah JV and Trenton before falling in the championship to Savannah. View the scores below.
Maryville 5 Savannah JV 0
1S (M): Carson Kempf def. Brighton Kurre (8-5)
2S (M): Colby Bowles def. Jayven Morrison (9-7)
1D (M): Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples def. Engel/Shirrell (8-4)
2D (M): James DiStefano/George Groumoutis def. Hernandez/Whipple (8-2)
3D (M): Landon Baker/Tegan Haer def. Donaldson/Sparks (8-1)
Maryville 3 Trenton 2
1S (M): Kempf def. J Horton (8-1)
2S (M): Bowles def. Knorr (8-3)
1D (T): T. Villacampa/Sager def. Teale/Staples (8-4)
2D (M): DiStefano/Groumoutis def. J. Villacampa/Sole (8-3)
3D (T): Otto/Markell def. Baker/Haer (8-6)
Championship: Savannah 5 Maryville 0
1S (S): C. Horton def. Kempf (8-3)
2S (S): Herbert def. Bowles (8-5)
1D (S): Heftye/Collier def. Teale/Staples (9-7)
2D (S): Courtney/Gould def. DiStefano/Groumoutis (8-6)
3D (S): Higer/Cope def. Baker/Haer (8-3)