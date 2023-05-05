(KMAland) -- Atlantic downed St. Albert in KMAland boys tennis action Friday.
Easton O’Brien and Kinnick Juhl led Atlantic in their dominant showing by going 2-0. Noah Narmi was 2-0 for St. Albert. Check out the full results from that match below.
Atlantic 7 St. Albert 2
1S (ATL): Clevi Johnson def. Cole Pekny (8-3)
2S (SA): Noah Narmi def. Nolan Waters (9-8 (2))
3S (A): Easton O’Brien def. McCoy Daley (8-3)
4S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. William Tallman (8-5)
5S (A): Alex Rosenbaum def. Nolan Smith (8-2)
6S (A): Isaac Henson def. Jaxson Lehnen (8-0)
1D (SA): Pekny/Narmi def. Johnson/Waters (8-3)
2D (A): O’Brien/Juhl def. Daley/Tallman (8-2)
3D (A): Michael Hotze/Brenden Casey def. Smith/Lehnen (8-2)