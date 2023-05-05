Atlantic Trojans logo

(KMAland) -- Atlantic downed St. Albert in KMAland boys tennis action Friday.

Easton O’Brien and Kinnick Juhl led Atlantic in their dominant showing by going 2-0. Noah Narmi was 2-0 for St. Albert. Check out the full results from that match below.

Atlantic 7 St. Albert 2

1S (ATL): Clevi Johnson def. Cole Pekny (8-3)

2S (SA): Noah Narmi def. Nolan Waters (9-8 (2))

3S (A): Easton O’Brien def. McCoy Daley (8-3)

4S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. William Tallman (8-5)

5S (A): Alex Rosenbaum def. Nolan Smith (8-2)

6S (A): Isaac Henson def. Jaxson Lehnen (8-0)

1D (SA): Pekny/Narmi def. Johnson/Waters (8-3)

2D (A): O’Brien/Juhl def. Daley/Tallman (8-2)

3D (A): Michael Hotze/Brenden Casey def. Smith/Lehnen (8-2)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.