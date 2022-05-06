(KMAland) -- Atlantic won twice, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central added wins and Maryville had a strong showing at individual districts on Friday in KMAland boys tennis.
Denison-Schleswig 7 Shenandoah 2
Colin Reis, Harrison Dahm and Carson Seuntjens went 2-0 to lead Denison-Schleswig in the win. Shenandoah’s Paul Schlachter also had a two-win showing.
1S (DS): Colin Reis def. Andrew Lawrence (10-2)
2S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Josh Schuster (10-6)
3S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Eli Schuster (10-4)
4S (S): Paul Schlachter def. Braden Curnyn (10-1)
5S (DS): Dylan Gray def. Wyatt Johnson (10-2)
6S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Drew Morelock (10-5)
1D (DS): Reis/Dahm def. Schuster/Schuster (10-4)
2D (DS): Seuntjens/Johnson def. Lawrence/Morelock (10-0)
3D (S): Schlachter/Gray def. Curnyn/Hipnar (10-0)
Atlantic 6 St. Albert 3
Bryan York, Hunter Weppler and Nolan Waters led Atlantic with two wins each. Dan McGrath was 2-0 for St. Albert.
1S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Carter White (9-8, 7-4 TB)
2S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Clevi Johnson (8-6)
3S (A): Bryan York def. Colę Pekny (8-5)
4S (A): Hunter Weppler def. William Tallman (8-4)
5S (SA): Reese Pekny def. Easton O’Brien (8-6)
6S (A): Nolan Waters def. Mason Myers (8-4)
1D (SA): White/McGrath def. Sturm/Johnson (9-8, 7-5 TB)
2D (A): York/O’Brien def. C. Pekny/Tallman (8-2)
3D (A): Weppler/Waters def. R. Pekny/Myers (8-4)
Atlantic 6 Southwest Valley 3
Easton O’Brien and Nolan Waters were both 2-0 for Atlantic. Evan Timmerman had a two-win dual for Southwest Valley.
1S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Gabe Fuller (8-1)
2S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Clevi Johnson (8-0)
3S (SWV): Owen Paul def. Bryan York (8-6)
4S (A): Easton O’Brien def. Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird (8-6)
5S (A): Nolan Waters def. Parker Boswell (8-0)
6S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. Logan Westlake (9-8, 7-2 TB)
1S (SWV): Fuller/Timmerman def. Sturm/Johnson (8-3)
2S (A): York/O’Brien def. Paul/Goodvine-Kinnaird (8-5)
3S (A): Waters/Hunter Weppler def. Boswell/Westlake (8-2)
Southwest Valley 5 St. Albert 4
Southwest Valley’s Evan Timmerman and Owen Paul were both 2-0 for the Timberwolves. ST. Albert’s Reese Pekny also had a two-win night.
1S (SA): Carter White def. Gabe Fuller (8-2)
2S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Dan McGrath (8-5)
3S (SWV): Owen Paul def. Cole Pekny (9-8, 7-2 TB)
4S (SA): William Tallman def. Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird (8-6)
5S (SA): Reese Pekny def. Parker Boswell (8-3)
6S (SWV): Logan Westlake def. Mason Myers (8-2)
1D (SWV): Fuller/Timmerman def. White/McGrath (8-4)
2D (SWV): Paul/Goodvin-Kinnaird def. C. Pekny/Tallman (9-7)
3D (SA): R. Pekny/Myers def. Boswell/Westlake (8-5)
Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 2
Payton Fort, Drew White, Preston Kathol and Broedy Johnson had 2-0 nights for Lewis Central in the Hawkeye Ten Conference win.
1S (KC): Sam Janssen def. Christian Jensen (8-3)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Josh Langel (8-4)
3S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Colby Souther (8-5)
4S (LC): Drew White def. Jared Craig (8-1)
5S (LC): Preston Kathol def. Max Reincke (8-3)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Mason Reicks (9-7)
1D (LC): Jensen/Souther def. Janssen/Langel (8-6)
2D (LC): Fort/Kathol def. Kraus/Reincke (8-3)
3D (LC): White/Johnson def. Craig/Reicks (8-3)
Maryville at Missouri Districts
Carson Kempf and the doubles team of Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples advanced on to sectionals on Friday in Missouri district action.
Kempf won 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 over Andrew Sauna of Bishop LeBlond before a 6-4, 6-3 sweep of Connor Herbert of Savannah. Kempf then lost to Cole Horton (6-1, 6-1) for a runner-up finish. He will play at sectionals next Friday and is a first-team all-district honoree.
In doubles, Teale and Staples won 6-0, 6-1 in their opening match with Bishop LeBlond. They followed up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over a Savannah duo before forfeiting in the fain. They will move on to play in sectionals next Friday. Teale and Staples were honored as first team all-district performers.
James DiStefano and George Groumoutis narrowly missed out on sectionals, finishing in third. They beat a LeBlond pair (6-0, 7-5) in their opener and then lost to a Savannah duo (6-1, 6-1). They won 7-5 against another Savannah team for third place and earned second-team all-district.
Maryville’s Colby Bowles won his first match over Jack Wing of Lafayette (6-4, 5-7, 10-4) and then lost to Cole Horton of Savannah (6-0, 6-0).