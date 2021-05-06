(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Clarinda, Atlantic, Kuemper, SW Valley, AL and Maryville picked up wins in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Shenandoah 8 Lewis Central 1
Shenandoah got 2-0 nights from Reed Finnegan, Andrew Lawrence and Josh and Eli Schuster. Full results below:
1S (S): Reed Finnegan def. Christian Jensen (10-8)
2S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Ethan Edwards (10-1)
3S (S): Josh Schuster def. Payton Fort (11-9)
4S (S): Eli Schuster def. Broedy Johnson (10-4)
5S (S): Quentin Slater def. Colby Souther (10-8)
6S (S): Dylan Gray def. Drew White (10-4)
1D (S): Finnegan/J. Schuster def. Jensen/Southern (10-5)
2D (S): Lawrence/E. Schuster def. Edwards/Fort (10-7)
3D (LC): Johnson/White def. Slater/Gray (10-6)
Clarinda 6 Audubon 0
Connor Pullen had a 2-0 night for Clarinda, which lost just 10 total games. View the full results:
1S (C): Lance Regehr def. Eli Deist (8-0)
2S (C): Nathan Brown def. Tyler Rugaard (8-0)
3S (C): Luke Baker def. Connor Christensen (8-1)
4S (C): Connor Pullen def. Jake Lauritsen (8-1)
1D (C): Kale Downey/Sant Dow def. Deist/Rugaard (8-4)
2D (C): Cyrus Lawrence/Pullen def. Christensen/Lauritsen (8-4)
Abraham Lincoln 8 Glenwood 1
Dalton Pregon, Carter James, Chris Wailes and Jude Ryan led the charge for AL with 2-0 records on the night. Full results:
1S (AL): Dalton Pregon def. Teagan Matheny (8-4)
2S (AL): Carter James def. Tyler Harger (8-3)
3S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Josh Nieman (8-0)
4S (AL): Jude Ryan def. Ben Batten (8-3)
5S (G): Carter Kirsch def. Braden Mohr (8-5)
6S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Brody Taylor (9-8, 7-2 TB)
1D (AL): Pregon/Ryan def. Matheny/Harger (8-4)
2D (AL): James/Wailes def. Nieman/Batten (8-4)
3D (AL): Mohr/Brady Ridnour def. Kirsch/Taylor (8-2)
Atlantic 6 St. Albert 3
Bodie Johnson, Dayton Templeton, Bryan York and Hunter Weppler helped the Trojans to the win with a 2-0 record. Jeff Miller and Carter White accounted for all three St. Albert wins. View the full results:
1S (SA): Jeff Miller def. Grant Sturm (10-3)
2S (SA): Carter White def. Ethan Sturm (10-7)
3S (A): Bodie Johnson def. Dan McGrath (10-0)
4S (A): Dayton Templeton def. Cole Pekny (10-3)
5S (A): Bryan York def. Reese Pekny (10-5)
6S (A): Hunter Weppler def. William Tallman (10-0)
1D (SA): Miller/White def. Sturm/Sturm (10-7)
2D (A): Johnson/Templeton def. McGrath/C. Pekny (10-3)
3D (A): York/Weppler def. R. Pekny/Tallman (10-8)
Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
Sam Janssen and Gus Collison had 2-0 nights for Kuemper Catholic while Colin Reis was the only Monarch at 2-0 in the dual. View the full results below:
1S (DS): Colin Reis def. Luke Hicks (10-5)
2S (KC): Sam Janssen def. Harrison Dahm (10-2)
3S (KC): Carter Soppe def. Adolfo Vargas (10-3)
4S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Blake Pottebaum (10-7)
5S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. William Pugh (10-8)
6S (KC): Gus Collison def. Isaac Leinen (10-6)
1D (DS): Dahm/Reis def. Hicks/Soppe (10-5)
2D (KC): Janssen/Pottebaum def. Johnson/Seuntjens (10-3)
3D (KC): Collison/Jared Hausman def. Curnyn/Connor MacGregor (10-1)
Southwest Valley 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
1S (SWV): Kade Hutchings def. Ryan Smith (8-1)
2S (SWV): Gabe Fuller def. Jaiden Belt (8-0)
3S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Derek Runion (8-1)
4S (SWV): Dominic Nicolas def. James Collins (8-0)
5S (SWV): Owen Paul def. Gavin Belt (8-2)
6S (SWV): Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird def. Caleb Hunt (8-1)
1S (SWV): Hutchings/Fuller def. J. Belt/Runion (8-1)
2S (SWV): Timmerman/Nicolas def. Smith/G. Belt (8-1)
3S (SWV): Paul/Goodvin-Kinnaird def. Collins/Hunt (8-4)
Maryville 6 Chillicothe 3
Henry Swink, Kason Teale and James DiStefano were all 2-0 for Maryville in the win. Results:
1S (C): Chace Corbin def. Matt Goodridge (8-4)
2S (M): Mitchell Meyers def. Caleb Corbin (8-3)
3S (C): Carter Allen def. Carson Kempf (9-8, 9-7 TB)
4S (M): Henry Swink def. Gabriel Peterson (8-3)
5S (M): Kason Teale def. Emmett Young (8-0)
6S (M): James DiStefano def. Shayden Hawkins (8-0)
1D (C): Corbin/Corbin def. Meyers/Kempf (8-4)
2D (M): Goodridge/Teale def. Allen/Young (8-2)
3D (M): Swink/DiStefano def. Peterson/Hawkins (8-0)
