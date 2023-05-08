(KMAland) -- Six singles players and four doubles teams from KMAland conference schools moved on to state on Monday in KMAland boys tennis. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A District 4 at Denison-Schleswig
Lewis Central junior Christian Jensen claimed the district championship in singles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Storm Lake’s Josh Steffen. Jensen also won over Ian Penne of LeMars (6-2, 6-1), Ikey Scott of Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-4, 6-1) and Nathan Meyers of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, top-seeded Michael Meis and Evan Pratt of LeMars claimed the district championship with a win over Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens of Denison-Schleswig, 6-1, 6-1. Both teams advance on to state. Meis and Pratt also beat a team from Cherokee (6-0, 6-0), Payton Fort and Colby Souther of Lewis Central (6-4, 6-1) and Denison-Schleswig’s Braden Curnyn and Gavin Hipnar (6-1, 6-2).
Iowa Class 1A District 6 at Kuemper Catholic
Kuemper Catholic’s Mason Reicks picked up the district championship and top state-qualifying spot with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Atlantic’s Clevi Johnson in the final. Both KMAlanders advance on to state. Reicks also beat Caleb Frostestad of Spirit Lake (2-6, 6-4, 7-5), Isaac Jackson of Audubon (6-1, 6-0) and Nolan Waters of Atlantic (6-1, 6-4).
In doubles, Spencer claimed both qualifying positions.
Iowa Class 1A District 8 at Red Oak
Southwest Valley’s Evan Timmerman knocked off Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence in the district championship. Both KMAlanders move on to state.
In doubles, a pair of Glenwood teams moved to state with Tyler Harger and Kayden Anderson teaming up to beat Ben Batten and Brody Taylor in the final.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page with Nick Stavas.
Iowa Class 2A District 7 at Sioux City North
Waukee Northwest claimed all four state-qualifying spots, finishing 1-2 in both the singles and the doubles draw.
Iowa Class 2A District 8 at WDM Valley
Abraham Lincon’s Chris Wailes is moving back to the state meet after finishing as the runner-up at WDM Valley. Wailes beat Braylon Stockwell of Norwalk (6-1, 6-1) and Lewis Barry of Waukee (6-1, 6-3) before falling in the district final to Quinn Monson of Waukee (6-0, 6-0).
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — Maryville def. Bishop LeBlond via forfeit
Maryville advances the district final against either Savannah or Benton on Wednesday.