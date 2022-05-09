(KMAland) -- Four individuals and three doubles teams advanced to state, seven teams moved to prelim substate and Maryville moved on in district play on a busy Monday in KMAland boys tennis.
Iowa Class 1A District at Red Oak
Clarinda’s Nathan Brown and Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence advanced to individual state while the Glenwood and Shenandoah teams moved on to preliminary substate. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Iowa Class 1A District at Denison-Schleswig
Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic advanced to preliminary substate, finishing 1-2-3 at the Denison district. The Monarchs had 23 points while Atlantic finished with 18 and Kuemper Catholic had 12.
Atlantic’s Ethan Sturm claimed the district championship with wins over Harlan’s Anthony Lloyd (6-0, 6-0), Saydel’s Deric Van Houten (6-2, 6-4), Carter Kuehl of Heelan and Carter White of St. Albert (6-4, 6-4). Both Sturm and White advance to state in 1A singles.
Both of Denison-Schleswig’s doubles team are advancing to state with top-seeded Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis beating No. 3 seed Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson in the final (6-1, 6-0). Dahm and Reis also claimed wins over Heelan (6-0, 6-0), Atlantic (6-2, 6-1) and Kuemper (6-0, 6-1).
Seuntjens and Johnson were winners over Heelan (6-3, 6-3), Atlantic (6-0, 6-1) and Kuemper Catholic (6-4, 6-1) before the district final. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Iowa Class 1A District at Spencer
There were no KMAland conference state qualifiers in Spencer.
Iowa Class 2A District at Ankeny Centennial
Lewis Central finished second with 19.5 points and advanced on to the preliminary substate round along with first-place Ankeny Centennial (23 points) and third-place Waukee (19).
The Abraham Lincoln duo of Chris Wailes and Ty James advanced to state doubles with a second place finish in the district. The Lynx pair won 7-6, 6-2 over Waukee and 6-0, 6-1 over Lewis Central in the semifinals before falling in the final to Ankeny Centennial (7-5, 6-4).
Iowa Class 2A District at WDM Valley
Sioux City East finished third in the team standings to advance to preliminary substate. There were no KMAland conference state qualifiers in the district.
Missouri Class 1 District 16: Maryville 5 Bishop LeBlond 0
Maryville advanced in district play with a quick sweep of Bishop LeBlond. The Spoofhounds will play Savannah in a district championship on Tuesday.
1S (M): Kason Teale def. Kaiden Baer (6-0, 6-0)
2S (M): George Groumoutis def. Bryson Randolph (6-0, 6-0)
1D (M): Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples def. Baer/Andrew Saulan (8-0)
2D (M): James DiStefano/Groumoutis def. Mason Kovac/Trey Icke (8-2)
3D (M): Carson Kempf/Landon Baker def. Bryson Randolph/Brady Rocha (8-2)