(Vermillion) -- Sioux City North posted a strong showing at the University of South Dakota's indoor meet on Monday.
The Stars received titles from Gabe Nash (3200) and Yemane Kifle (1600) while Natnael Kifle took second in the 1600. Those three teamed with William Lohr to claim second in the 4x400.
Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal was the long jump champion.
View the full results here and the list of top three KMAland finishers below.
1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North – 3200 meter run (9:25.51)
1. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North – 1600 meter run (4:25.19)
1. Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central – long jump (20-06.50)
2. Aiden Kuehl, Bishop Heelan – long jump (20-04.25)
2. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North – 1600 meter run (4:25.20)
2. Sioux City North 4x400 Meter Relay – Yemane Kifle, William Lohr, Gabe Nash, Natnael Kifle (3:34.86)
3. Kevin Phung, Sioux City North – long jump (19-11.75)
3. Lewis Central 4x400 Meter Relay – Luciano Fidone, Ethen Fishell, Jonathan Humpal, Luke Woltmann (3:40.18)
3. Lorcan Christensen, Sioux City North – 60 meter dash (8.86)
3. Jaron Bleeker, Bishop Heelan – High Jump (5-08.00)