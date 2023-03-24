(KMAland) -- Glenwood cruised to a title in Carroll, Plattsmouth fared well in Louisville and Palmyra won their home triangular on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland boys track rundown below.
CARROLL EARLY BIRD
Glenwood put up 164 points to win the team race while Harlan was second and Kuemper Catholic finished fourth.
Reagan Skarnulas won the shot put (46-05.00), Anthony Driscoll-Lee took the 110 hurdles (16.36) and contributed to the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.17), Andrew Smith won the 800 (2:04.14) and contributed to the winning 4x400 (3:42.10) and 4x800 (8:28.33). Bryant Keller claimed the 1600 (4:35.83) and also ran on the 4x800.
Harlan received individual titles from Brehden Eggers in the long jump (20-05.00) and Wil Neuharth in the 100 (11.04) and 200 (22.39).
Neuharth and Eggers also played a role in champion relays. Eggers was on the 4x100 (44.54) and Neuharth was on the 4x200 (1:31.57) and sprint medley (1:37.15)
Creston won the distance medley (3:56.94) and Kuemper Catholic’s Chris Mohr was the discus champion with a heave of 140-05.00.
MOUNT MARTY MEET
Class A
Sioux City North’s Dayton Harrell won the long jump (20-05.75) while teammate Gabe Nash won the 1-mile (4:18.42). Sioux City East’s Nhial Manuel took the high jump (5-10.00), LeMars’ duo Trace Obbink and Sione Fifta claimed the 800 (2:05.88) and 200 (23.24), respectively.
Check out the full results here.
LOUISVILLE QUAD
The Plattsmouth boys grabbed a number of wins at the Louisville quad. Elijah Dix ran to wins in the 1600 (4:49.66) and 3200 (10:43.00) and Kevin Sohl was a champion in the 110 hurdles (16.77) and 300 hurdles (43.38). Lincoln Bradney (400, 55.21), Carter Moss (800, 2:17.58), Liam LaSure (high jump, 6-00.00) and Louis Ingram (triple jump, 40-01.00) were other individual winners. Bradney and Sohl were also runners for the winning 4x400 (3:47.55).
Louisville’s Cody Hrdy had a nice night of his own in winning the 100 (12.17) and 200 (24.90) and was also on the winning 4x100 (43.38).
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
PALMYRA TRIANGULAR
Palmyra scored the home win with 78 points at their home triangular. Drew Erhart was the winner of the 100 (11.45) and 200 (23.48) for the Panthers. They also picked up wins from Chandler Berry in the 1600 (5:12.30), Hunter Pope in the high jump (5-08.00), David Unruh in the long jump (17-10.00) and Harrison Boyte in the triple jump (38-03.00).
Sterling also picked up a pair of wins from Andrew Harms in the 110 hurdles (15.99) and 300 hurdles (43.92). Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo won the 400 (55.80), and Brady Horstmann took the 800 (2:17.32).
Check out the complete results from the meet below.