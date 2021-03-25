(KMAland) -- Glenwood had 14 different athletes capture a piece of gold in a win at Carroll, Harlan had a trio win two individual golds each, AL ran at Doane and Elmwood-Murdock was at Douglas County West in boys track.
The full rundown for Thursday:
Carroll Early Bird
Glenwood’s boys were victors at the Carroll Early Bird, finishing the night with 162 points to beat Harlan by nine. Denison-Schleswig had 61 in fourth, and Kuemper finished the night with 46 and in sixth.
The Rams used 14 different runners to win five relays. Brock Sell and Tyler Huey were both on the sprint medley (1:38.89), 4x200 (1:34.38) and 4x400 (3:37.02) while Tyler Boldra was on the shuttle hurdle (1:06.86) and 4x400 and Silas Bales ran for the 4x200 and 4x400.
Colby Frye and Sully Woods also ran for the sprint medley while Gavin Connell, Jake Shannon, Liam Hays and Andrew Smith made up the winning 4x800 (9:16.22). Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll and Grant Von Essen were other members of the shuttle hurdle, and Ethan Parks ran the third leg in the 4x200.
The Rams also picked up a pair of individual wins, as Bales won the 200 (23.14) and Von Essen captured the 400 hurdles (1:02.83).
Second-place Harlan had a trio of two-gold nights. Will McLaughlin won the discus (130-04) and shot put (43-04.00), Trey Gross won the 1600 (5:00.22) and 3200 (10:36.52) and Aidan Hall ran to wins in the 100 (11.28) and 400 (53.40). The Cyclones also won the 4x100 (45.78) behind Mason Griffith, Will Nueharth, Cade Sears and Michael Erlemeier.
Kuemper Catholic had two win at the meet, and Michael Pottebaum had his hands in both. Pottebaum won the 800 (2:11.09) and anchored the distance medley (3:56.66) to a win along with Logan Sibenaller, Tanner Higby and Garrett Christensen.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Doane Indoor Invitational
The Abraham Lincoln boys had a pair of top five finishes in relays. The 4x400 meter relay squad ran a 4:00.81 to place fourth while the 4x800 placed fifth in 9:35.80.
View the complete results linked here.
Douglas County West Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock had just one victory at the Douglas County West triangular. Cade Hosier won the triple jump with a leap of 43-03.00.
View the complete results from the meet below.