(KMAland) -- Mound City edged Worth County, Ashland-Greenwood showed well at home and Plattsmouth had nine wins in KMAland boys track on Friday.
Worth County Early Bird
Mound City was a winner by nine points over Worth County, finishing with 94 to the Tigers’ 85. Stanberry finished third with 74 points while West Nodaway had a fifth place run with 44.
Landon Poppa had three individual golds for Mound City in the 100 (11.83), 200 (23.56) and high jump (1.90m) and ran anchor for the winning 4x400 (3:47.23). Wil Young also ran for the 4x400 and won the 400 (53.48) while Keaton and Lane Zembles were the other two legs in the 4x400 and also ran for the 4x800 (9:20.00) winner with Quinton Livengood and Young.
Worth County’s night was led by Jace Cousatte, who won the 110 hurdles (18.21) and 300 hurdles (46.59). Cousatte was also the anchor for the 4x200 (1:38.79) along with Aydan Gladstone, Nathan Adwell and Levi Cassavaugh. Nathan Adwell added a win in the pole vault (3.80m).
Stanberry’s Austin Colvin won the shot put (13.38m) and discus (43.03m), and Tyler Schwebach ran for a win in the 800 (2:13.36).
The night, though, may have been stolen by Tyler Blay, who broke the school record in the 3200 (9:54.07). Riley Blay added a win in the 1600 (4:55.61) for the Rockets.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Ashland Rotary Club Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood was the high area boys finisher at the Ashland Rotary Club Invitational.
The Jays got a pair of victories from Evan Shepard in the 110 hurdles (15.80) and high jump (6-01.00).
Syracuse also had a strong showing in fifth place with 52 points, led by Burton Brandt’s double gold in the 300 hurdles (41.85) and long jump (20-00.00). Jase Vorhees added a victory in the discus (116-11).
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
Louisville Quad
Plattsmouth had nine wins at the Louisville quad. Dakota Minsall had his hand in four of the wins, taking the 300 hurdles (43.28) and the pole vault (11-00.00) while also running anchor for the 4x100 (46.29) and 4x400 (3:52.05).
Ian Witherell won the triple jump (39-07.00) and also ran for the 4x100 and 4x400. Brock Headley — the 400 winner (54.84) — was also on both winning relays. Rece Baker won the 100 (11.920) and ran third for the 4x100. Blake Duncan was the other leg in the 4x400.
Other individual winners were Kaleb Wooten in the 1600 (4:56.01), Darek Reicks in the 3200 (10:36.90) and Randall Aguilar in the long jump (20-11.00).
Louisville’s Eric Heard was the 800 champion (2:13.05) and ran in the winning 4x800 (9:20.27) with Talon Ball, Jaxson Barnes and Cody Hiatt.
View the complete results from the meet below.