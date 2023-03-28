(KMAland) -- Syracuse had a dominant showing in Auburn while Bedford and Falls City won their home meets on Tuesday night.
Find the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN SOUTH AT GLENWOOD
Clarinda had a strong showing at Tuesday’s Hawkeye Ten South Meet. Nick Stavas has the full story here.
DAN LENNON INVITE AT SOUTH DAKOTA
Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores was the lone individual champion. Flores won the 800 in 2:07.74. The Monarchs also paced KMAland relays. They finished second in the sprint medley in a time of 3:57.06
View the full results here.
CARDINAL EARLY BIRD RELAYS AT EARLHAM
Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds won two golds. Reynolds claimed first in the 400 meter hurdles (55.24) and anchored the winning 4x400 (3:36.50). The Raiders had KMAland’s only other top three finish: a third-place showing in the 4x200 in a time of 1:36.62.
Find the full results here.
ROD SMITH CO-ED AT WOODBINE
Results are unavailable at this time
AUDUBON EARLY BIRD
IKM-Manning paced KMAland teams with wins in four events. Caden Keller won the 1600 (5:14.83) and 3200 (10:07.16) and anchored the winning distance medley (3:53.09). The Wolves also won the 4x800 (8:48.88). Hunter Smith was on both of those relays.
Treynor won three events. Karson Elwood played a role in all three. He helped win the 4x200 (1:36.01) and 4x100 (45.11) while also winning the 400 meter hurdles (57.57). Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher and Kayden Dirks were on both victorious relays.
Kuemper had two event champions: Benjamin Gerken in the high jump (6-00.00) and Evan Adams in the discus (154-06.00).
Underwood’s Thomas Huneke (shot put in 53-06.00), Exira-EHK’s Cash Emgarten (200 in 23.57) and Audubon’s Zeke Konkler (800 in 2:10.34) were also individual champs.
Missouri Valley won the 4x400 (3:42.96) and Riverside won the sprint medley (1:37.97).
Find the full results below.
BULLDOG RELAYS AT BEDFORD
Bedford held off Lenox to win their home meet. The Bulldogs edged their Pride of Iowa Conference foe 97-88. Trevor Maeder has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
COLFAX-MINGO CO-ED
Ankeny Christian finished fifth with 39 points. Landon Nehring highlighted their efforts with a runner-up in the discus (118-10.00).
Find the full results here.
NORTH PLATTE INVITATIONAL
North Andrew’s Tanner Russo claimed two golds. Russo won the 110 meter hurdles in 16.95 and the 300 meter hurdles in 43.82. East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnatto also captured a pair of titles. He won the 100 (11.61) and long jump (1.75 meters). North Andrew’s Jacob Chittum won the shot put with a throw of 13.96 meters.
Find the full results below.
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
Syracuse put up 195 points – 103.5 better than runner-up Johnson County Central.
Cy Petersen won the 400 (53.32), Elliott Harden claimed the 1600 (5:08.23), Jase Vorhees won the 110 hurdles (16.26) and discus (148.80), Samuel Bennett won the 300 hurdles (42.48) and Jacob Liscomb won the high jump (6-00.00). The Rockets also won the 4x100 (45.95) and 4x400 (3:44.15). Vorhees was on the winning 4x100 while Petersen was part of the victorious 4x400 squad.
Johnson County Central’s Brandon Speckman and Hayden Huskey collected two golds apiece. Speckman won the 800 in 2:13.18 and was part of the champion 4x800 (9:17.13), and Huskey won the 3200 (10:54.41) and contributed to the 4x800 as well. Teammate Cameron Schuster also won the shot put with a heave of 46-09.75.
Sacred Heart’s Sam Dunn won the long jump (20-04.50) while teammate Joe Simon claimed the 100 (12.14). Conestoga’s Mickey Turner-Hickey claimed the triple jump crown (40-06.75), Weeping Water’s Sayler Rhodes was the 200 champ (24.89) and Auburn’s Triston Perry won the pole vault (12-04.00).
AT LATHROP
Maryville was fifth with 66 points while Nodaway Valley finished 10th. The Spoofhounds won KMAland’s lone event: the 4x100 (46.20).
Find the full results here.
YUTAN RELAYS
Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier had a strong night with wins in the long jump (19-05.50) and triple jump (42-02.00) to lead the Knights to a third-place finish in the team standings. Teammate Samuel Clements won the discus (138-06) and the Knights also won the distance medley relay (4:00.57).
Find the full results below.
FALLS CITY MEET
Falls City had 80 points to lead the field. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer was second with 49 points.
Falls City received individual titles from Isaac Frederick in the 100 (11.90), Kyle Daake in the 800 (2:39.30), Blake Rolfe in the 1600 (5:28.30), Keith Adams in the 110 hurdles (20.10) and 300 hurdles (55.10), Stiephan Fields in the shot put (38-02.00) and Chase Simpson in the discus (103-07.00). Fields, Adams and Frederick were also part of the winning 4x100 (48.00), and Frederick was on the winning 4x400 (4:08.70).
Humboldt-TRS had plenty of success in the field events. JJ McQueen won the high jump (5-06.00), Brandt Leech won the pole vault (11-00.00) and Brogan Dunlap won the triple jump (35-02.00).
Find the full results here.
AT WILBER-CLATONIA
No Results Reported
TURKEY CREEK RELAYS AT FRIEND
Sterling put up 57 points to take fourth in the team race. Andrew Harms took the high jump with a leap of 6-01.00. Ridge Bredthauer took second for Sterling in the triple jump with a jump of 36-10.00. The Jets also won the shuttle hurdle in 43.81.
Check out the full results below.