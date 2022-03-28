(KMAland) -- Worth County won their home meet while Sioux City North posted another dominant performance in the distance events on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland boys track rundown below.
Bondurant-Farrar Co-Ed
Creston took fifth with 82 points. Brandon Briley won the 800 (2:13.00) to lead the Panthers' efforts. Briley was the third leg on Creston's runner-up 4x400 team, along with Xander Drake, Dylan Calvin and Austin Evans (3:52.17). Briley, Evans, Triston Barncastle and Ty Morrison finished second in the 4x800 (9:08.96).
The foursome of Drake, Calvin, Barncastle and Payton Conley took third in the 4x200 (1:41.98), and Jayden Pettegrew finished third in the 400 hurdles (1:05.18).
Ruth Marske Indoor at South Dakota State
Sioux City North went 1-2 in the 800 with Gabe Nash (1:54.31) and William Lohr (1:55.36). The Stars also swept the top two spots in the 3200. Lohr was the champion (9:22.43), followed by Natnael Kifle (9:27.47). Yemane Kifle was the runner-up in the 1600 (4:29.69).
Sioux City West's Robert Johnson took second in the high jump (5-10.00).
Ruritan Relays at Pekin
Worth County Early Bird
Worth County won the team race with 120 points. The Tigers won three events, paced by Jace Cousatte's titles in the 110 hurdles (16.96) and 300 hurdles (45.10). Levi Cassavaugh, John Galanakis, Tyler New and Braxton Hightshoe won the 4x400 (3:56.19) for the Tigers.
Mound City's Keaton Zembles was a three-time gold medalist, claiming wins in the 800 (2:17.48) and 1600 (5:01.24). Zembles teamed up with Zachary Dominguez, William Hek and Quinton Livengood to win the 4x800 (9:37.80) as the Panthers finished second in the team standings.
East Atchison's Kaylin Merriweather ran to gold in the 200 (24.21) and teammate Daniel Lesher did the same in the 3200 (11:58.86).
Stanberry's Austin Colvin won the shot put and discus with respective chucks of 14.87 and 47.34 meters.
