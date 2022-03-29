(KMAland) -- Lenox won in Bedford, Underwood and Treynor had big nights in Audubon, Falls City won their triangular and Sterling had a strong night at Friend in KMAland boys track on Tuesday.
Recap and results from Bedford, Audubon, North Platte, Norris, Falls City and Friend below.
Rod Smith Invitational (at Woodbine)
No results reported.
Bedford Invitational
The Lenox boys scored 78 points to win the weather-shortened Bedford Invitational. CAM had 71 points in second while Fremont-Mills posted 44, Southwest Valley had 42 and Bedford put up 40 to round out the top five.
The Tigers claimed just one win on the evening with their shuttle hurdle relay team of Trenton Beck, Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald and Johnathan Weaver posting a 1:04.74.
CAM’s Lane Spieker was a double winner in the 100 (11.66) and long jump (20-10.50) while teammate Cale Maas took the 400 (54.28).
Fremont-Mills picked up a discus championship (125-08) from Adam Perrin while Payten VanHouten, Landon Baker, Dawson Erickson and Ike Lemonds ran a 4:13.56 to win the distance medley.
Southwest Valley’s Theron Mullen was the shot put winner (41-06.75), and Marshall Knapp took the high jump (6-03.00). The Timberwolves foursome of Bradlee Grantz, Owen Wilkinson, Dillon Inman and Brendan Knapp also ran to a win in the 4x200 (1:39.42).
Southeast Warren had a pair of wins with Ronan Jimenez taking the 3200 (11:02.83), and the Warhawks’ 4x800 meter relay of Logan Mace, Will Prater, Levi Halterman and Cam Seuferer teaming to post a winning time of 9:35.67.
Bedford was a winner in the sprint medley relay (1:47.76) with the team of Quentin King, Logan Bucher, Garrison Motsinger and Braydon Daly.
Audubon Early Bird
Underwood posted another strong showing with eight victories at the Audubon Early Bird. The big night included individual wins from Chase Ryan in the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.56), Alex Ravlin in the 400 (54.70), Scott Pearson in the 800 (2:08.91), Thomas Huneke in the shot put (47-07.00) and Easton Eledge in the discus (133-06.50).
The Eagles also won in the sprint medley (1:36.78) with Mikey Dose, Alex Ravlin, Ryan and Pearson and in the 4x800 (8:52.79) with Raymond Patomson, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin and Luke Seidler.
Treynor nabbed four wins of their own, relying on their strong relays to pick up three of those golds. Jack Carley, Nolan Waterman, Karson Elwood and Payton Chapman ran to a win in the distance medley (4:02.81) while Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher, Kayden Dirks and Todd Pedersen were on the 4x200 (1:34.76) and 4x100 (44.46) winners. John Ross Biederman added an individual win for the Cardinals in the 1600 (5:18.58).
Audubon’s Gavin Smith was a big winner on the night, claiming the 110 hurdles (15.65) and 400 hurdles (56.58) championships. He also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.33), running behind Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Logan Schmidt.
Riverside’s 4x400 meter relay team of Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen, Mikey Casson and Ayden Salais were impressive in winning with a time of 3:36.25. Exira/EHK’s Tyler Kingery took the high jump (5-10.00), and Nicholas Milner of Heartland Christian won the 3200 (11:08.08).
Lathrop (MO) Invitational
No results reported.
North Platte (MO) Invitational
North Andrew and South Holt were both at the North Platte Invitational, finishing 11th and 12th, respectively, with 32 and 24 points.
Both the Cardinals and Knights had one win each. Tanner Russo had the North Andrew win in the 110 hurdles (16.82) while Hayden Elifrits won the shot put for South Holt (14.02m).
Titan Invitational (at Norris)
Ashland-Greenwood finished ninth with 34 points at the Norris Titan Invitational. Evan Shepard led the way for the Bluejays with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.12) and the 300 hurdles (42.15).
Wilber-Clatonia (NE) Invitational
No results reported.
Auburn Invitational
No results reported.
Yutan Invitational
No results reported.
Falls City Meet
Falls City won their home triangular with Humboldt-TRS and Doniphan West on Tuesday, scoring 76.5 points.
Alex McKim won the 1600 (5:31) and 3200 (12:49), Tate Wilcox took the 300 hurdles (49.0) and triple jump (34-06.50) and Jaden Nolte captured the shot put (44-11) and discus (106-11) to highlight the day for the Tigers.
Joe Vrtiska added an 800 championship (2:26.7) and led off the winning 4x800 (10:08.5) with Josh Brown, Blake Rolfe and Quenton Adams. Wilcox, Jude Chapple, Isaac Frederick and Bailey Thimms also teamed up to win the 4x400 (4:19.4).
Turkey Creek Relays (at Friend)
Sterling scored 90 points and finished second at the Turkey Creek Relays in Friend on Tuesday.
The Jets picked up individual wins from Andrew Harms in the high jump (5-08.00) and Andrew Richardson in the discus (140-03). They also had the winning relay in the 4x200 (1:43.90) and the 4x70 shuttle hurdle relay (42.70).
