(KMAland) -- Auburn won their home meet, Falls City was dominant and more from the Tuesday night in KMAland track action.
Hawkeye Ten South Division
Auburn Invitational
Auburn put up 184 points to win their home meet on Tuesday evening. Syracuse was a distance second with 115 while Falls City Sacred Heart had 100 in third. Conestoga (51 points) and Rock Port (36) rounded out the top five.
Dan Frary led the way for the Bulldogs with wins in the high jump (5-10.00) and triple jump (42-03.00). He also ran anchor for the winning 4x400 (3:51.51). Rylan Boellstorf, who won the 400 (57.04), and Ryan Binder, who won the long jump (20-06.50), were also on the 4x4 with Maverick Binder.
Tate Hug was a two-time winner for Auburn, taking the 100 (11.75) and the 200 (24.23), and Eli Unruh added a victory in the pole vault (11-06.00)
Syracuse’s runner-up finish was led by a pair of victories from Burton Brandt, who took the 110 hurdles (15.99) and the 300 hurdles (42.48). Creighton Orchard also won the 800 (2:20.73) for the Rockets.
James Froeschl led Sacred Heart with victories in the 3200 (12:12.71) and 1600 (5:33.54). Brogan Nachtigal added a win in the discus (129-00.50), and the Irish 4x800 (9:52.18) also picked up a win.
Conestoga’s foursome of Keaghon Chini, Tyler Fox, Evan Svanda and Lane Fox won the 4x100 (48.33) while Weeping Water’s Wes Reiman added a victory in the shot put (44-06.00). View the complete results from the meet here.
Falls City Meet
The Falls City boys showed strong at their home meet with Doniphan West (KS) and Humboldt-TRS also competing.
Brock Hogue won the 400 (59.1) and triple jump (39-11), Eli Bottom took the 1600 (5:17.1) and 3200 (11:21.3), Will Vitosh nabbed the 110 hurdles (17.3) and high jump (5-08) and Jaxon Lunsford picked up a double gold in the shot put (44-03) and discus (108-03).
Jared Hawley was another individual winner for the Tigers with a victory in the 800 (2:19.1), and Jace Heckenlively was the long jump champ (19-09).
In relays, Vitosh, Jayden Kreifels, Heckelinvely and Jaden Nolte teamed up to win the 4x1 (48.8), and Bottom, Hawley, Alex McKim and Hogue were on the 4x4 winners (4:05.6).
View the complete results linked here.
