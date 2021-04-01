(KMAland) -- Carter Backus starred in Griswold, Treynor had a monster night at Dowling, Worth County edged Stanberry in King City and more from Thursday in KMAland boys track.
Stanton Co-Ed at Griswold
ACGC was the boys champion with 185 points while Shenandoah came in second with 106. Lewis Central had 93 in third, East Mills took fourth with 39 and Sidney had 35 in fifth.
Shenandoah’s Carter Backus had a strong evening with individual golds in the 100 (12.08) and the 400 (55.32). Backus also anchored the winning 4x100 (47.64) behind Riley Backus, Morgan Cotten and Blake Herold. Cotten and Herold also teamed up with Beau Gardner and Alex Razee in winning the sprint medley relay (1:42.17).
CAM’s Connor McKee also had a strong double gold night with victories in the 110 hurdles (16.34) and 400 hurdles (58.57).
Other individual wins came from Tri-Center’s Sean McGee in the 1600 (5:21.39), Sidney’s Matthew Benedict in the high jump (6-02.00) and Parker Matiyow of Lewis Central in the shot put (42-03.00).
Lewis Central’s team of Chase Wallace, Braylon Kammrad, Curtis Witte and Aiden Bergman won the 4x200 (1:40.40) while West Harrison’s Mason King, Koleson Evans, Riley Acker and Walker Rife ran to a win in the 4x400 (3:47.17).
View the complete results linked here.
Dowling Catholic Relays
Treynor picked up eight wins on the night, including individual victories from Todd Pedersen in the 400 (51.53), Cole Dooley in the 3200 (10:17.38), Sid Schaaf in the 400 hurdles (56.34), Noah James in the high jump (6-05.00) and Jaxon Schumacher in the long jump (18-10.50).
The Cardinals also won the 4x100 (45.38) with the team of Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Schumacher and the 4x400 with Pedersen, James, Braden Larsen and Schaaf (3:28.20).
Harlan also nabbed four wins on the evening. Aidan Hall led the way with wins in the 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.25) and led off the winning 4x20 (1:33.02). Will Neuharth, Cade Sears and Michael Erlmeier also ran for the winning relay. The Cyclones other win came in the field from Jameson Bieker in the discus (137-01).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Van Buren Invitational
Moravia ended up sixth at the Van Buren Invitational, scoring 71 points on the night.
The Mohawks were led by a pair of runner-up finishes from Chace Hamilton in the 200 and 400 and one from Tanner Cormeny in the 100. They also ran second in the 4x400 and distnace medley relays.
Carson Brown was a third-place finisher in the 800, Logan Johnson took bronze in the 110 highs and 400 lows and the sprint medley relay also came in third.
View the complete results linked below.
WildKat Relays (at King City)
Worth County was a tight winner over Stanberry, 136 to 130, while Platte Valley had 60 in fifth and North Andrew scored 22 in eighth.
Worth County won five events, including individual championships from Levi Cassavaugh in the 400 (59.27), Jace Cousatte in the 110 hurdles (17.32), Aydan Gladstone in the 300 hurdles (44.15) and Tyler New in the pole vault (2.58m). Gladstone, Nathan Adwell, Cassavaugh and Cousatte also teamed up for a win in the 4x200 (1:37.49).
Stanberry got a double gold from Austin Colvin in the shot put (14.26m) and discus (44.14m) while Gavin Cameron took the 200 (24.77) and Tyler Schwebach ran to a win in the 800 (2:11.50). Tucker Schieber, Austin Schwebach, Lance Wallace and Tyler Schwebach also made up the winning 4x400 (3:47.94).
Platte Valley’s Ethan Holtman also won a pair of golds, taking the 3200 (12:57.00) on his own and running with Micah Wolf, Jacob Peery and Quenton Manship in the 4x800 (10:02.10).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Thayer Central Invitational
Johnson County Central had 13 points and placed 11th at the Thayer Central Invitational.
The Thunderbids had a fourth and four fifth-place finishes, including Logan Barras in the 400 and Hunter Haughton in the long jump. JCC also placed fifth in the 4x100 and 4x400. The 4x800 placed fourth.
View the complete results below.
Titan Invitational (at Norris)
Ashland-Greenwood was 11th and scored 12 points at the Titan Invitational on Thursday at Norris.
Evan Shepard led the way for Ashland-Greenwood with a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles and a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.
View the complete results linked here.
MISSING
Mound City
Platteview