(KMAland) -- Worth County took home the team title in King City, while Underwood and Treynor picked up a pair of titles each in KMAland boys track Friday.
Husky Boys Invitational at Winterset
Underwood took a pair of titles as Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan, and Jake Reimer teamed up for gold in the 4x100 (1:02.91), while Sam Schoening claimed the title in long jump (18).
Treynor also claimed a pair of titles with James Huisman in the 200 (25.22) and Kaden Snyder in shot put (39).
Nodaway Valley took home a title as Blake Lund, Caelen Devault, Elliott Cooney, and Boston Devault teamed up on the victorious 440 shuttle relay (1:12.27).
Click here for the full results.
AT Smithville MO
Maryville brought home three individual titles with Jesus Flores-Hernandez in the high jump (1.85), Cale Sterling in 3200 (10:06.89), Keaton Stone in the triple jump (12.56). Meanwhile, Maryville's 4x800 team also took home the gold (8:45.82).
King City Wildkat Relays
Worth County won the team race with 154 points, led by three-time winner Jace Cousatte taking first in the 110 hurdles (17.74) and 300 hurdles (44.83) and contributing to the victorious 4X200 (1:36.42). Cousatte was joined by Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh, and Braxton Highshoe. Gladstone also picked up a title in the pole vault (3.05).
Stanberry also had a pair of two time winners as Tyler Schwebach ran to gold in the 800 (2:11.66) and contributed to the first place 4x800 (9:23.18). Brayden Hahn, Colby McQuinn, and Decker Heyde joined Schwebach in the 4x800. Meanwhile, Austin Colvin took first in shot put (15.05) and discus (44.87).
Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay also ran to a gold in the 3200 with a school record time of 9:26.82, and Platte Valley’s Justin Miller took first in the triple jump (12.13).
Platteview Invitational
Plattsmouth claimed one title with Elijah Dix taking gold in the 3200 (10:23.04). Dix was also runner-up in the 1600 (4:45.12).
Nebraska City’s MJ Nelson also took runner up in the 200 (32.68), and Louisville's team of Harrison Klein, Quincy Trent, Eric Heard, and Sam Leullen took silver in the 4x100 (44.78).