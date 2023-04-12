(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Riverside, Lenox and Albany captured team championships to highlight KMAland boys track on Tuesday.
MUSTANG RELAYS (AT SHENANDOAH)
Glenwood had 222 points and won the Mustang Relays. Shenandoah was second with 157 while Clarinda had 86 in third.
Trevor Maeder was on hand for KMA Sports. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports New Page and view the complete results below.
KEN CARSTENS INVITATIONAL (AT HARLAN)
Lewis Central had 110 points to win in Harlan on Tuesday. Atlantic put up 90 points in second while Harlan had 80.5 in fourth and Treynor rounded out the top five with 71.5.
The Titans got a distance double win from Ethan Eichhorn, who took the 1600 (4:35.53) and 3200 (10:06.99), and a pair of wins in the throws from Parker Matiyow, who won the shot put (52-02.00) and discus (171-08). Kade Diercks also landed a win in the 800 (2:05.87) and the 4x200 (1:30.76) ran to victory.
Atlantic’s Colton Rasmussen won the high jump (5-08.00) while the 4x800 (8:34.59) was also a winner for the Trojans.
Harlan’s Wil Neuharth won the 100 (11.16), Aidan Hall took the 200 (22.90) and both ran for the winning 4x100 (43.26). Cade Sears and Jacob Birch were also on the 4x1 winner and the sprint medley (1:38.41) champion.
Other wins came from Treynor’s Karson Elwood in the 400 hurdles (55.68), from Underwood’s Mason Boothby in the long jump (21-08.00), from the Eagles in the 4x400 (3:33.28) and from Denison-Schleswig in the distance medley (3:45.17). Also of note, Boothby ran second for the 4x4 champion.
View the complete results from the meet below.
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT CENTRAL DECATUR) — CLASS A
Central Decatur got a strong night from Jack Scrivner in the Class A meet at the Cardinal Relays. Scrivner won the 110 hurdles (15.79) and long jump (20-08.75) and ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:04.58). Riley Norman was on the shuttle hurdle and the winning sprint medley (1:39.72).
Creston’s Brandon Briley took the championship in the 800 (2:04.85).
View the complete results linked here.
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT CENTRAL DECATUR) — CLASS B
Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez took the distance double at the Class B meet at the Cardinal Relays. He won the 1600 (4:52.38) and 3200 (10:37.76) while teammate Logan Mace ran to the 400 win (56.82). Mace was also on the 4x400 (3:49.20) winner. Jack Williams snagged the discus (123-06) and Tate Dierking captured the shot put (38-04.00), and the 4x100 meter relay (48.22) was also victorious.
Wayne’s Boudyn White was the long jump (19-02.75) champion and ran for the distance medley relay (3:56.61) winner. Levi Moss was on the DMR and also ran for the winning 4x800 (9:35.58).
Dylan Brennecke of Seymour also won twice in the 100 (11.84) and 200 (23.57). Jackson McDanel of Moravia posted a big night in winning the 400 hurdles (59.77) while also running for the sprint medley (1:43.91) and 4x200 (1:40.02) winners. Clayton Williams snagged the high jump (5-10.00) for the Mohawks, and Wyatt Throckmorton was on both winning relays.
Lamoni’s Landon Lindgren was yet another area winner in taking the 110 hurdles (18.51). Also in the hurdles, the Central Decatur JV team won the Class B shuttle hurdle (1:13.28).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
LENOX MEET
Lenox rolled to the home win with 173 points while CAM and Fremont-Mills tied for second with 136. Griswold posted 82 in fourth, and Orient-Macksburg came in fifth with 23.
The Tigers had another big night from Donald Bashor, who won the 100 (11.61) and 200 (23.72), and from Isaac Grundman, who took the long jump (19-01.00). Bashor also ran for the winning 4x100 (46.91) while Grundman was on the 4x1 and winning 4x200 (1:38.88).
Caeden David and Keigan Kitzman were active on four winning relays, including the 4x100, 4x200, sprint medley (1:39.16) and distance medley (4:17.86). Brody Brokaw and Dylan Stein were also on both the winning 4x800 (9:47.28) and the DMR.
CAM’s Gavin Clayton was a two-time winner in the 800 (2:14.26) and 1600 (5:21.64) while Cale Maas won the 400 (53.19), Sam Foreman took the 110 hurdles (15.00) and Jack Follmann nabbed the 400 hurdles (55.81). Maas, Clayton, Foreman and Follmann all ran to a win together in the 4x4 (3:44.42) while Foreman and Follmann were on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:02.65).
Cooper Marvel of Fremont-Mills had a pair of wins in the shot put (48-05.50) and the discus (131-10), and Ike Lemonds won the 3200 (11:53.93). Tyson Ross of Orient-Macksburg was another area winner in the high jump (6-00.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
TRI-CENTER INVITATIONAL
No team scores were shared with KMA Sports, but Riverside was crowned the team champion with an array of wins.
Ayden Salais won the 200 (23.00) and 400 (50.76), and Mason McCready ran to a win in the 800 (2:11.56). McCready was also on the distance medley relay (4:09.92), and Dawson Henderson ran for both the DMR and the 4x800 (9:09.39) champion.
Logan-Magnolia had three individual wins, including the 100 (11.06), the 400 hurdles (59.99) and the shot put (49-00.00) from William Anderson, Calvin Wallis and Grant Brix, respectively.
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan was a two-time winner in the 1600 (4:55.85) and the 3200 (10:20.68) while teammate Drew Volkmann took the high jump (6-03.00).
Koleson Evans was the discus winner (156-08) for West Harrison, and Missouri Valley’s quartet of Alexis Manzo, Mason Herman, Chris Dworak and Jacob Haden teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:37.25), 4x400 (3:41.08) and sprint medley (1:40.54).
View the complete results from the meet below.
EARLHAM MEET
Coon Rapids-Bayard scored 59 points and finished in sixth place while Nodaway Valley had 41 in eighth.
The only area win came from the Coon Rapids-Bayard shuttle hurdle relay team (1:06.96). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
SPARTAN RELAYS (AT COLLINS-MAXWELL)
Martensdale-St. Marys was the only area winner on the night, grabbing a victory in the 4x800 meter relay (9:21.08).
View the complete results linked here.
SOUTHEAST VALLEY INVITATIONAL — CLASS B
Glidden-Ralston scored 62 points and took third at Southeast Valley. Paton-Churdan had four points and finished in eighth.
Emmett Snyder was the lone winner on the night for the Wildcats with a victory in the 400 (54.22). View the complete results below.
BLUE JAY RELAYS (AT ROCK PORT)
Albany had 115 points to win the Blue Jay Relays at Rock Port. Worth County finish in second with 94, Mound City had 86 in third and Platte Valley and East Atchison tied for fourth with 67.
Porter Davis was the lone individual winner for Albany in the win, as he took the high jump (1.89m). The Warriors also put together winning relays in the 4x100 (44.95) and 4x200 (1:34.23).
Worth County’s Jase Latham took the shot put (13.72m) while teammate John Galanakis won the javelin (40.80m).
August Meadows of Mound City was the 110 hurdles (17.57) champion while Keaton Zembles ran to a win in the 1600 (4:56.21). Both Meadows and Zembles were on the 4x400 (3:51.99) winner, and Zembles also ran in the 4x800 (9:13.91) champion. Nick Ivey was on both winning relays for the Panthers.
Platte Valley’s Justin Miller dominated in the triple jump (12.01m) and long jump (5.78m), and East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato ran to wins in the 100 (11.26), 200 (24.02) and 400 (55.88). The Wolves’ Collin Hedlun also took the discus (38.08m).
Phillip Herron of Rock Port was a champion in the 300 hurdles (46.11) and his teammate Caleb Lucas won the 3200 (12:27.62). Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley was a champion in the 800 (2:07.21), and Nathaniel Giffin of Stanberry won the pole vault (3.20m).
Find the complete result from the meet below.
AT MID-BUCHANAN
No results reported.
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth finished fourth with 77 points and Auburn had 20 in sixth.
Elijah Dix of Plattsmouth was the only area winner on the night, as he took the 3200 (10:07.03). View the complete results below.
YUTAN INVITATIONAL
Elmwood-Murdock had seven wins from three athletes. Riley Wilson won the 400 (51.93), 110 hurdles (16.32) and 300 hurdles (42.42), Cade Hosier took the long jump (20-06.00) and triple jump (42-08.50) and Samual Clements won the shot put (48-05.50) and discus (139-03).
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart was also a two-time champ in the 100 (11.21) and the 200 (22.08). View the complete results from the meet below.
AT MILFORD (NE)
No results reported.
LEWISTON INVITATIONAL
Sterling had 64 points and finished in fifth place while Falls City Sacred Heart took sixth with 52, Johnson-Brock had 36 in seventh, Humboldt-TRS was ninth with 14 and Lourdes Central Catholic went 10th with nine.
The Jets lone win of the night came from Andrew Harms in the 110 hurdles (16.26) while Johnson-Brock got a win from their 4x100 quartet (46.51) and Brandt Leech of Humboldt-TRS took the pole vault (11-06.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.