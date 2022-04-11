(KMAland) -- CAM won in Lenox behind a four-gold night from Lane Spieker, Worth County got the same result in Stanberry behind Jace Cousatte and Creston won their home meet in a busy Monday night of KMAland boys track activity.
Mustang Relays at Shenandoah
Glenwood held off Clarinda and Shenandoah for the team title. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Panther Co-Ed Relays at Creston
Creston won the three-team meet with 151 points, edging Southwest Valley by one point while Stanton tallied 110 points.
Dylan Calvin won the 400 (54.40) for Creston while Jayden Pettegrew won the 800 (2:18.72), 110 hurdles (17.81) and led the champion 4x400 (3:54.26). Triston Barncastle also won an individual event, doing so with a 1600 title in 5:05.28.
Josh Schaefer, Chris Aragon and Payton Conley joined Pettegrew on the 4x400 while Aragon, Casen Dryden, Xander Drake and Gabe Hopkins won the distance medley (4:17.89), and Tyler Riley, Ty Morrison, Riley Wipperman and Austin Evans partnered to win the 4x800 (9:18.87).
Southwest Valley’s Brendan Knapp took first in the 100 (12.18) and 200 (24.47) while his brother, Marshall, won the high jump with a leap of 6-04.00. Brendan also won the 4x100 with Bradlee Grantz, Theron Mullen and Beau Johnston in 46.90.
KC Sitzman, Ely Rodriguez, Evan Pearson and Dillon Inman won the 4x200 (1:41.26), and Inman also won the discus (117-06.00).
Tate Haffner was the 400 hurdle champion (1:08.56) and led the champion shuttle hurdle relay team that also featured Roman Keefe and Devin Greenwalt.
Stanton’s Gavin Ford won the long jump with a leap of 17-02.50 and Quentin Thornburg took first in the shot put (41-02.00). The Vikings’ foursome of Joshua Martin, Carter Johnson, Logan Roberts and Evan Gettler won the sprint medley in 1:43.14.
Find the full results here.
Carroll Co-Ed
IKM-Manning finished second with 98.50 points, followed by Denison-Schleswig in third with 86.
Lane Sams won the 3200 (10:52.02) and 1600 (5:01.25) for IKM-Manning while Amos Rasmussen sprinted to gold in the 100 (11.53).
Leonardo Flores led Denison-Schleswig with a title in the 800 (2:08.68) while the Monarchs’ quartet of Anthony Arambula, David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Jake Fink won the 4x200 (1:36.24), and Cardenas, Wiebers, Fink and Flores won the distance medley (3:51.24).
Flores teamed with Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien and Ricky Ledesma to take first in the 4x800 (8:50.31).
Audubon’s Gavin Smith won the 400 hurdles in a time of 56.46.
Find the full results below.
Southeast Valley Invite
Kuemper Catholic claimed fifth in Class A with 61 points while Glidden-Ralston was sixth in Class B with 40 points.
Evan Adams won the discus for Kuemper, doing so by tossing 146-03 while Michael Pottebaum won the 400 (51.14). The Knights also finished second in the sprint medley (1:37.60).
Glidden-Ralston’s night was highlighted by a championship performance in the distance medley (4:02.12).
Find the full results below.
Lenox Invitational
CAM scored 147 points, edging Lenox by four points for the team title.
Lane Spieker played a hand in four titles, capturing top honors in the 100 (11.26), 200 (23.07) and long jump (20-01.00). Spieker also served as the anchor on the Cougars’ champion 4x100 squad, partnering with Gabe Rouse, Austin Williams and Cade Ticknor in 46.80.
Ticknor and Williams joined Joe Kauffman and Nolan Hensley on the 4x200 (1:39.87) while Kauffman anchored the champion 4x400 (3:52.07) quartet that also featured Cale Maas, Jack Follman and Kegan Croghan.
Follmann also won the 400 hurdles with a time of 58.76, 10 seconds better than second place.
Lenox’s Johnathan Weaver won the 110 hurdles (15.36) and anchored the victorious shuttle hurdle (1:02.63) that also featured Trenton Beck, Gabe Funk and Conner Fitzgerald.
Samson Adams won the high jump (5-10.00) while Owen Grundman, Brody Brokaw, Leo Wardlow and Dalton Kitzman took first in the 4x800 (10:00.65).
Fremont-Mills finished third with 76 points. Ike Lemonds won the 800 (2:16.37) and Adam Perrin took first in the discus (134-08.00).
Central Decatur was fourth. Gunnar Smith was a two-time champion for the Cardinals with a title in the 1600 (5:04.42) and as part of the winning distance medley team, along with Champ Walker, Tyke Hullinger and Vincent Carcamo. Walker, Hullinger and Carcamo joined Evahn Jones to win the sprint medley (1:45.96).
Bedford’s Randy Howard won the shot put (44-07.50), Griswold’s Cody Dorscher won the 3200 (11:52.28) and Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds stayed hot with a title in the 400 (50.23).
Find the full results linked here.
At Baxter
Southeast Warren tallied 28 points in their fifth-place finish while Ankeny Christian finished seventh.
Ronan Jimenez was a champion for the Warhawks in the 3200 (10:53.80) while Daniel Schoening scored 10 points for Ankeny Christian with a title in the 1600 (5:04.85).
View the full results here.
At LeMars
No Results Reported
Stanberry Invitational
Worth County continued their winning ways with 125 points. Jace Cousatte was a four-time victor for the Tigers, capturing individual golds in the triple jump (11.60 meters), 110 hurdles (16.62) and 300 hurdles (42.75). Cousatte was also a member of the 4x200.
Levi Cassavaugh won the 400 (54.02) and was the third leg in the 4x200 (1:35.35) that also featured Aydan Gladstone and Braxton Hightshoe. Alex Rinehart won the javelin with a toss of 46.00 meters.
Mound City finished second with 102 points. Tony Osburn won the long jump (5.90 meters) and pole vault (3.66 meters) and Keaton Zembles won the 1600 (4:54.37).
Stanberry claimed third with 94 points. Austin Colvin won the discus (41.89 meters) and shot put (15.99 meters) and Ben Messner won the 200 (24.26). The Bulldogs won the 4x400 (3:48.45) and 4x800 (9:01.49) with Brayden Hahn, Decker Heyde, Colby McQuinn and Tyler Schwebach.
Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay won the 800 (2:00.03) while South Holt's Dawson Fansher took first in the 3200 (11:25.17).
Find the full results here.