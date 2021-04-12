(KMAland) -- CAM won in Lenox, IKM-Manning and Audubon showed well in Carroll, Sioux City North took a team title in LeMars and more from the night in KMAland Boys Track.
Mustang Relays
Check out the complete recap linked here and complete results linked here.
Southeast Valley Invitational
Kuemper scored 32 points to finish eighth in Class A at the Southeast Valley Invitational.
The Knights had just one win on the night, running a 3:52.73 in the distance medley relay.
Paton-Churdan finished seventh with 57.05 points in the Class B meet. The high finish for the Rockets came from Bradyn Smith, who finished second in the discus.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Lenox Invitational
The CAM boys scored 162 points and rolled to the Lenox championship on Monday. Lenox was second with 98 while Eat Union was right behind with 93. Bedford had 72 in fourth, and Stanton came in fifth with 56.
The Cougars were impressive in winning 11 events, led by a trio of individual victories from Lane Spieker in the 100 (11.65), 200 (23.40) and long jump (20-04.50). Connor McKee added wins in the 110 hurdles (16.17) and 400 hurdles (1:00.19), and Cale Maas and Cade Ticknor added wins in the 400 (54.75) and discus (118-02), respectively.
Spieker, Mckee, Karter Hilpipre and Ticknor all ran to a win in the 4x100 (47.57), Jack Follmann, Ethan Follmann, Maas and Joe Kaufman were on the winning 4x400 (3:52.23), Michael Hill, Rylan Oglesbee, Gavin Clayton and Walker Gettler teamed to win the 4x800 (10:03.8) and Jack Follmann, Sam Foreman, Maas and McKee were all on the winning shuttle hurdle (1:05.43).
Runner-up Lenox got an 800 win (2:24.85) from Samson Adams, who also anchored the distance medley relay (4:05.80) to victory behind Johnathan Weaver, Keigan Kitzman and Trenton Beck.
East Union’s Jacob Driskill won the 1600 (5:28.06) and ran second for the sprint medley relay (1:42.47) winner. Kanyon Huntington, Caleb Comstock and Emmet Long also ran for the SMR.
Bedford’s Tanner Snethen captured the shot put (42-09.00), Orient-Macksburg got wins from Blake Thompson in the 3200 (11:54.30) and Tyson Ross in the high jump (5-10.00) and Stanton’s 4x200 team of Rylan Houston, Jonan Wookey, Logan Roberts and Jack Roberts won in 1:40.41.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Carroll Early Bird
IKM-Manning finished a close second with 122 points behind Carroll’s 128 at the Carroll Early Bird. Audubon was also strong in fourth with 71 points.
Quentin Dreyer had a strong night with victories in the 3200 (10:43.43) and 1600 (4:53.31). Lane Sams added a win in the 800 (2:18.53) for the Wolves, and both anchored relays to wins. Dreyer ran in the distance medley relay (3:59.65) with Drew Doyel, Amos Rasmussen and Hunter Smith while Sams anchored the 4x800 (9:27.81) with Hunter Smith, Connor Keller and Akim Duot.
Audubon’s two wins came from Gavin Smith, who was the champion in the 110 (15.74) and 400 (57.64) hurdles. View the complete results from the meet below.
Shilling Co-Ed Invitational (at LeMars)
Sioux City North was the champion in LeMars with 137 points to finish ahead of the hosts, which had 124. Sioux City East took third with 84, and Bishop Heelan Catholic came in fifth with 71.
North’s big night was led by wins from Jaysen Bouwers in both the 1600 (4:36.83) and 3200 (10:23.59). Gabe Nash also took the 800 (2:05.57), and Lorcan Christensen ran to a win in the 110 hurdles (17.85). The Stars added relay wins in the 4x400 (3:35.70) and sprint medley (1:43.78).
LeMars’ Brandon VanderSluis doubled up with wins in the discus (156-07) and shot put (52-02.00), and Collin Boehmer won the 400 hurdles (59.77). The shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.20) also ran to a win.
Sioux City East’s lone win came from their 4x100 (45.45) while Heelan got victories from Keyontre Clark in the long jump (20-07.00) and from their distance medley (4:03.43).
Sioux City West’s Michael Duax was the only individual triple winner, running to victories in the 100 (11.63), 200 (24.06) and 400 (55.01). Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Majok Majouk was another winner in the high jump (6-00.00).
View the complete results linked here.
Baxter Co-Ed Invitational
Ankeny Christian Academy finished with 46 points and win eighth place in Baxter on Monday.
ACA’s lone win of the evening came in the 4x800 meter relay (9:25.91) from the team of Ben McDermott, Jacob Garcia, Logan Fincham and Colby Elrod.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.