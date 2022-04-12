(KMAland) -- Worth County and Falls City Sacred Heart claimed team titles, Central Decatur took a second and more from the Tuesday in KMAland boys track.
Chariton Relays — Class A
Southeast Warren scored 144 points and finished second while Martensdale-St. Marys had 100 in third. Wayne finished with 91 in fifth, and Twin Cedars scored 19 in sixth.
Southeast Warren picked up four relay victories in the 4x100 (50.24), shuttle hurdle relay (1:21.14), 4x800 (9:36.06) and distance medley relay (4:20.73). Brenden Wheeler (4x1, SHR), Brody Crow (4x1, SHR), Colton Halterman (4x1, DMR), Levi Halterman (4x8, DMR) and Cam Seuferer (4x8, DMR) were all on two of those relays while Trey Fisher (4x1), Joe Schall (SHR), Robert Beardsley (SHR), Will Prater (4x8), Logan Mace (4x8) and Ian Schneider (DMR) were involved in one each. Ronan Jimenz was also an individual winner in the 3200 (11:09.59)
Martensdale-St. Marys had individual wins from Logan Wearmouth in the 400 (54.83) and Joel Kistling in the discus (119-08). Keegan Searl, Wesley Turner, Thomas Mundil and Dustin Ralls teamed up for the 4x200 win (1:46.86).
Wayne’s Levi Moss was also a winner in the 1600 (5:12.86).
Chariton Relays — Class AA
Creston scored 96 points and took fourth place in the Class AA event. Brandon Briley was the lone winner for the Panthers in the 1600 (5:04.93).
View complete results from the Chariton Relays linked here.
Cardinal Relays (at Central Decatur)
Central Decatur scored 108 points and finished second at their home Cardinal Relays. Lenox had 99 in third, and Lamoni finished with 67 in fifth.
Seymour, Mormon Trail, Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg and Murray also scored at the meet on Tuesday evening.
Central Decatur picked up one individual win from Vincent Carcamo in the 800 (2:18.36) while the 4x400 (3:53.39), distance medley relay (4:11.38) and shuttle hurdle relay (4:11.38) were also winners.
Matthew Foltz, Glenn Oesch, Carcamo and Brunk ran in the 4x400 while Lane Leeper, Jayden Broich, Brunk and Gunnar Smith were on the medley and Tyke Hullinger, Riley Norman, Matthew Boothe and Jack Scrivner ran for the winning shuttle hurdle.
Lenox had a trio of individual winners on the evening, led by Johnathan Weaver in the 110 hurdles (16.29), Gabe Funk in the 400 hurdles (1:04.41) and Devin Whipple in the discus (135-04).
Lamoni’s Matthew Patience took the 400 (57.32) while teammate Brayden Olson won the shot put (41-08.50). Seymour also had a winner in Dylan Brennecke, who won the 200 (23.93).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Earlham Co-Ed
Mount Ayr took sixth and scored 48 points while Nodaway Valley came in eighth with 35 at the Earlham Co-Ed.
Ryce Reynolds was the only area winner with a victory in the 400 hurdles (54.21). View the complete results from the meet below.
Blue Jay Relays (at Rock Port)
Worth County claimed the team championship with 135 points while Mound City was second with 114 and Stanberry rounded out the top three with 79.5. Nodaway Valley was fourth with 44 and East Atchison had 42 in fifth. Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Rock Port and South Holt also competed.
Jace Cousatte had another four-gold night with individual wins in the 110 hurdles (16.56), 300 hurdles (43.96) and triple jump (11.82m), and he ran anchor for the winning 4x200 (1:38.41) behind Aydan Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe. Hightshoe was also a winner in the high jump (1.79m).
Mound City’s Tony Osburn won twice in the pole vault (3.96m) and long jump (5.80m) while Cole Gillenwater took the 400 (59.22) and Keaton Zembles won the 1600 (5:13.00). William Heck, Quinton Livengood, Zembles and Jadon Griffin also teamed to win the 4x800 (9:20.71).
Stanberry’s Tyler Schwebach ran to an 800 win (59.22), Ben Messner won the 200 (23.34) and Austin Colvin was the shot put (15.53m) and discus (47.18m) champion. Brayden Hahn, Decker Heyde, Colby McQuinn and Schwebach also teamed up to win the 4x400 (3:49.95).
East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato was the champion in the 100 (10.95) while teammate Daniel Lesher took the 3200 (12:08.40). Nodaway Valley’s James Herr was an additional winner in the javelin throw (48.80m).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Plattsmouth finished fourth at their home meet with 71 points while Auburn rounded out he top five with 35.
Elijah Dix was the lone winner for the Blue Devils, taking the 3200 (10:47.05), while Auburn’s Ryan Binder won the 400 (51.76) and Triston Perry took the pole vault (11-00.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Yutan Invitational
Palmyra had 73 points to finish in fourth place while Elmwood-Murdock was third with 29. Conestoga had 26 to tie for sixth and Weeping Water scored seven points.
Conestoga’s Evan Svanda was the winner of the pole vault (10-06.00) while Elmwood-Murdock’s Collin Rice won the long jump (19-05.50).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Milford Booster Club Meet
Ashland-Greenwood had 62 points and finished third at the Milford Booster Club Meet.
The only Ashland-Greenwood win of the day came in the 110 hurdles (15.23) from Evan Shepard. View the complete results from the meet below.
Lewiston Invitational
Falls City Sacred Heart was the team champion at the Lewiston Invitational with 112.5 points. Sterling was fourth with 69, Lourdes Central Catholic had 30 in seventh and Johnson-Brock scored two in 11th.
The Irish had three wins including the 4x800 (9:03.93) and 4x400 (3:51.30). Brogan Nachtigal grabbed their only individual win of the night int he shot put (51-07.00).
Sterling’s Andrew Richardson took the discus (145-09), and Beau Lee had a huge night for Lourdes Central Catholic with wins in the long jump (22-04.25), triple jump (42-03.00) and 100 (11.97).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.