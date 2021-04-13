(KMAland) -- LC and Treynor ran tight in Harlan, Riverside won at T-C, Central Decatur took their home meet, Southeast Warren was a winner at Chariton, Stanberry & Mound City tied at Rock Port and results from Plattsmouth, Yutan and Milford on Tuesday.
Ken Carstens Invitational
Lewis Central and Treynor ran tight at the Ken Carstens Invitational in Harlan on Tuesday. Harlan was third with 105.5, Atlantic had 75.5 in fourth and Underwood was fifth with 70.
The Titans nabbed four wins, including individual wins from Ethan Eichhorn in the 1600 (4:51.62) and Hunter Deyo in the shot put (51-08.00). The Titans also won the 4x8 (8:55.39) with Quentin Allen, Tyler Ruiz, Luke Woltmann and Haidyn Cox and the sprint medley (1:39.74) with Lucci Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Ethen Fishell and Nathan Sell.
Treynor’s second-place finish came behind another strong day from Noah James, who had his hands in four golds. He won the 110 (15.33) and 400 hurdles (57.04) and the high jump (6-00.00) while also joining Todd Pedersen, Devin Vorthmann and Sid Schaaf to win the 4x400 (3:34.25). Cole Dooley was another winner for the Cardinals in the 3200 (10:04.21).
Aidan Hall and Will Neuharth led the share for Harlan with wins in the 100 (11.16) and 200 (23.68), respectively. Hall and Neuharth also ran for the winning 4x200 (1:33.61) with Mason Griffith and Cade Sears.
Atlantic’s lone win came courtesy of Craig Alan Becker in the 800 (1:59.97) while Underwood grabbed a trio of wins. Brayden Wollan took the 400 (50.22) and anchored the 4x100 (44.38) behind Joey Anderson, Collin Brandt and Alex Ravlin. They also won the shuttle hurdle (1:07.86) with the team of Carter Davis, Hayden Goehring, Jake Reimer and Jack Vanfossan.
Woodbine’s Layne Pryor was the discus winner (169-00), and Red Oak’s distance medley (3:45.55) of Bradley Sifford, Garrett Couse, Jack Kling and Baylor Bergren also ran to a win.
Charger Relays (Class A)
Creston scored 87 points and finished fifth at the Charger Relays in Chariton.
The Panthers did not have any wins, but they had three runner-up finishes from Brandon Briley in the 800, Keagan Smith in the shot put and their 4x800 meter relay.
Charger Relays (Class B)
Southeast Warren won the meet with 146 points while Moravia had 115 in third, Martensdale-St. Marys placed fourth with 110 and Wayne had 64 in fifth.
The Warhawks were led by wins from Randy Jimenez in the 1600 (4:48.63), Ronan Jimenez in the 3200 (10:56.00) and Jack Williams in the discus (116-05).
Chace Hamilton led Moravia with a trio of golds, including an individual win in the 800 (2:16.04). Hamilton also anchored the 4x400 (3:43.12) and 4x800 (9:05.10) teams to victory. Jackson McDanel, Carson Brown and Tanner Cormeny joined Hamilton for both relay wins. Meanwhile, Brett Cormeny won the 400 (57.02), Logan Johnson took the 400 hurdles (1:04.03) and Riley Hawkins was the high jump champion (6-02.00) for the Mohawks.
Martensdale-St. Marys won a trio of relays with William Amfahr, Casey Choat, Derek Kleve and Carson Elbert all running for the 4x100 (46.40), 4x200 (1:36.43) and sprint medley (1:40.34).
Wane also nabbed a win in the distance medley (4:28.55) with the team of Kenton Prunty, Lane O’Brien, Levi Moss and Ty Earls.
Tri-Center Invitational
Riverside was the champion at the Tri-Center Invitational, scoring 118 points. West Harrison was second with 76 while Missouri Valley took fourth with 62 and Tri-Center had 60 in fifth.
The Bulldogs were among seven different teams to win at least one event, led by a high jump (5-07.00) victory from Brogan Allensworth. Riverside also won the 4x800 (9:32.18) with the team of Kaiden Hendricks, Drake Woods, JJ Wilson and Aiden Bell.
West Harrison’s Hunter Hansen was a winner in the 400 hurdles (1:01.80) while the Hawkeyes also won the 4x100 (47.81) and 4x400 (3:51.13). Aaron Peterson, Grant and Gabe Gilgen and Walker Rife ran for the former while Mason King, Riley Acker, Rife and Koleson Evans ran for the latter.
Missouri Valley’s fourth-place finish came behind a win from Brek Boruff in the 3200 (11:10.71), and Tri-Center added a trio of victories in fifth. Eli Marsha won the long jump (20-06.50), Brett McGee took the 800 (2:11.22) and then both teamed up with Luke Lehan and Jaydon Dooley to win the sprint medley (1:42.68).
Glidden-Ralston came in sixth place and was topped by a big night from Brigham Daniel, who won the 100 (11.46), 200 (24.01) and 400 (52.55). Tre Melby led Logan-Magnolia with wins in the discus (142-09) and shot put (51-04.25) and got a distance medley (4:07.46) victory from the quartet of Carter Edney, Evan Roden, Harley Christensen and Gabe Maguire.
Boyer Valley’s two wins came courtesy of Patrick Heffernan in the 1600 (5:08.83) and Carsan Wood in the 110 hurdles (17.67).
Earlham Co-Ed
Mount Ayr was the high finisher from the area at the Earlham meet with 64 points while Coon Rapids-Bayard tied for seventh with 40. Nodaway Valley added 35 points in ninth.
Ryce Reynolds ran to a win in the 400 (53.17) to lead the Raiders. He also ran anchor along with Erik Trujillo, Payton Weehler and Adler Shay in a 4x400 (3:37.65) win.
Coon Rapids-Bayard also had two wins. Gabe Obert tied for the high jump championship (6-0.00) while Easton Hays won the long jump (19-09.00).
Cardinal Relays
Central Decatur scored 179 points to win their home Cardinal Relays. Lamoni was second with 118 while Murray grabbed a fourth-place finish with 58 and Seymour had 41 in fifth.
William Gillis had his hands in three golds to lead Central Decatur, winning the 800 (2:16.68) and 1600 (4:56.21). He also led off the winning 4x800 (9:01.55) team ahead of Gunnar Smith, Junior Oesch and Tate Swartz.
Jack Scrivner added a win for the Cardinals in the long jump (20-01.00) and anchored the shuttle hurdle (1:09.18) champion with Riley Norman, Matthew Boothe and Tyke Hullinger. Hullinger was the anchor on the 4x200 (1:38.23) winner that also included Evahn Wallace, Champ Walker and Trey Hullinger.
Second-place Lamoni had another big night from Javin Stevenson and Harrison Sellars. Stevenson won the 100 (11.57), 200 (23.50) and 400 (52.26). Sellars nabbed victories in the 110 hurdles (16.48) and 400 hurdles (1:01.88).
Murray’s Brycen Wookey won the shot put (42-07.50), Gavin Dixson of Mormon Trail took the 3200 (11:25.88) and Orient-Macksburg’s Tyson Ross won the high jump (5-08.00).
Blue Jay Relays
Stanberry and Mound City tied for the team championship at the Rock Port Blue Jay Relays. Both teams scored 118 points while Worth County scored 110 in third. Rock Port was fourth with 53 and Albany rounded out the top five with 40.
For Mound City, Landon Poppa landed a four-gold night with wins in the high jump (1.93m), 100 (11.40) and 200 (22.81) while also anchoring the 4x400 (3:45.06) to victory. Tony Osburn added wins in the triple jump (11.48m) and long jump (5.72m). Lane and Keaton Zembles and Wil Young all ran for the 4x4 and 4x8 (8:52.32) winners, and Caedon Messer was the other leg in the 4x8.
Austin Colvin was a two-time victor in the shot put (15.57m) and discus (43.66m) for Stanberry. Tyler Schwebach took the 800 (2:07.58) and anchored the 4x200 (1:38.59) champs behind Gavin Cameron, Tucker Schieber and Lance Wallace. Cameron, Evan Saxtonn, Wallace and Ben Messner teamed up to win the 4x100 (48.23).
Worth County’s night was highlighted by three victories, including Nathan Adwell in the pole vault (3.96m), Aydan Gladstone in the 110 hurdles (17.27) and Jace Cousatte in the 300 hurdles (44.80).
Tyler Blay of West Nodaway had another standout evening with a win in the 3200 (9:50.45) and 1600 (4:40.93). The 3200 time broke a long-standing meet record.
Plattsmouth Invitational
Plattsmouth took third at their home meet with 98 points while Auburn was fourth with 72.
The Blue Devils lone win of the night came from Dakota Minshall in the pole vault (13-00.00). Meanwhile, Auburn’s Dan Frary won the high jump (6-0.00) and triple jump (46-08.50) and Connor Clark took the 110 high hurdles (16.29).
Yutan Invitational
Elmwood-Murdock was fourth with 70.25 points at the Yutan Invitational. Conestoga added 35 points to finish in fifth while Palmyra (33.25) and Weeping Water (23.25) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Cade Hosier led the way for Elmwood-Murdock with wins in the long jump (20-04.75) and triple jump (42-09.25). Riley Wilson ran to a win in the 300 hurdles (45.55) to add to the scoring.
Milford Booster Club Meet
Evan Shepard had a standout performance for Ashland-Greenwood, finishing with championships in the 110 hurdles (15.43) and the high jump (6-04.00).
