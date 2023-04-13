(KMAland) -- Underwood won their home meet to highlight Thursday's hefty slate of boys track in KMAland.
CB BOYS INVITE AT ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Lewis Central was the highest-finishing KMAland team. The Titans were second with 95 points. Clarinda (84) claimed third.
Ethan Eichhorn won the 800 (2:02.61) and anchored the Titans’ winning distance medley (3:41.66). Parker Matiyow threw 51-00.50 in the shot put and 156-05 in the discus to take top honors in both events.
Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder won the 3200 (10:07.74), Isaac Jones won the high jump (6-02.00) and Tadyn Brown was the long jump champion (22-03.25).
Harlan’s Wil Neuharth won the 100 (11.18) and anchored the winning 4x100 (42.49) and 4x200 (1:28.63) teams. Jacob Birch, Aidan Hall and Cade Sears joined Neuharth on both relays.
Glenwood’s Bryant Keller was the 1600 champion (4:29.19), Atlantic’s Jackson McLaren was the 110 hurdles champion (15.78) and Treynor’s Karson Elwood won the 400 hurdles (55.50).
Sioux City East won the 4x400 (3:30.31), Red Oak won the sprint medley (1:37.77) and Atlantic won the 4x800 (8:38.60).
Find the full results here.
GOOS INVITE AT CLARKE
Team Scores from this event are not finalized at the moment.
CLASS A
Central Decatur’s Jack Scrivner won the 110 hurdles (15.91) and long jump (20-04.50). Riley Norman was also a champion for the Cardinals in the 400 hurdles (1:00.04).
Creston’s Brandon Briley won the 800 (2:05.03) while the Panthers also won the distance medley (3:51.46).
Class B
Bedford’s Micah Nally won the shot put (39-01.00). The Bulldogs also had eight runner-up finishes: Kase Coleman in the 100 (12.80) and long jump (19-01.50), Koen DeHaas in the 110 hurdles (19.46), Conner Nally in the 200 (25.46), Kasen Churchill in the 800 (2:20.03), Micah Nally in the discus (117-03.50), Randy Howard in the shot put (39-00.00) and with their 4x100 (47.65). Eli Johnson won the wheelchair shot put (15-04.50), wheelchair 400 (1:17.59) and wheelchair 200 (40.92).
Southeast Warren received titles from Drake Steil in the 110 hurdles (19.28), Jameson Ewing in the 400 (57.36), Logan Mace in the 800 (2:13.45), Ronan Jimenez in the 1600 (5:00.80) and Jack Williams in the discus (123-11).
Wayne’s Conner Pruiett won the high jump (5-08.00) and the Falcons won the distance medley (4:01.72).
Seymour’s Dylan Brenneck won the 100 (12.10), 200 (23.25) and long jump (19-05.25). He also anchored the winning 4x100 (47.56). Seymour also won the 4x200 (1:45.24).
East Union’s Austin Lack won the 400 hurdles (1:00.33). He also anchored the winning 4x400 (3:51.39).
View the full results here.
ADM INVITIATONAL
Kuemper Catholic put up 82 points to finish third.
Benjamin Gerken swept the jumps. He jumped 6-02.00 in the high jump and 19-03.00 in the long jump. Jacob Greving won the 1600 (4:42.63) for the Knights.
View the full results here.
EAGLE RELAYS AT UNDERWOOD
Underwood won the 17-team event with 119 points. Woodbine (70) was second and Riverside (68) finished third.
The Eagles received individual titles from Alex Ravlin in the 200 (22.81), Mason Boothby in the long jump (20-09.00) and Thomas Huneke in the shot put (52-02.50). Ravlin and Boothby were on the Eagles’ winning 4x400 (3:33.87). Underwood also won the 4x100 (45.83).
Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the 800 (2:11.63) and anchored the winning distance medley (3:55.29). CAM’s Jack Follmann won the 400 hurdles (56.15) while Sam Foreman won the 110 hurdles (15.10). The pair also contributed to CAM’s winning shuttle hurdle (1:06.82).
Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan pulled the distance double with titles in the 1600 (4:45.99) and 3200 (10:43.72) while Logan-Magnolia’s William Anderson (100 in 10.98) and West Harrison’s Koleson Evans (discus in 142-04) were also individual champions.
Riverside’s lone title came in the sprint medley (1:38.39).
Find the full results below.
PANTHER RELAYS AT KNOXVILLE
Mount Ayr finished fourth with 92.5 points. The Raiders won the 4x100 (44.66) and 4x400 (3:36.85). Braydon Pierson and Jaydon Knight were both victorious relays.
Check out the full results below.
CRUSADER RELAYS AT BISHOP HEELAN
Bishop Heelan entertained their home crowd with titles from Carson McInerney in the shot put (44-05.50), Eli Otten in the 800 (2:08.26) and 1600 (4:59.52) and Quinn Olson in the 400 hurdles (57.27) The Crusaders also won the distance medley (4:02.35), 4x100 (43.84) 4x200 (1:32.67)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tylar Lutgen won the discus (147-11), and Sioux City West’s Robert Johnson won the high jump (6-03).
View the full results here.
WINNETONKA INVITATIONAL
Maryville did not have any champions, but did get runner-up finishes from Carson Sterling in the discus (151-10.75), Wyatt Garner in the long jump (20-10.75) and Connor Blackford in the 1600 (4:34.80).
The full results can be viewed here.
PLATTSBURG INVITE
Savannah scored 30 points and finished 10th. The Savages did not have any champions or runners-up. Their 4x100 led the way with a third-place finish (45.79).
Find the full results here.
SCOTT NISELY INVITE AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse led KMAland teams with a runner-up finish. The Rockets totaled 79 points. They did not have a champion, but received runner-up showings from Sam Bennett in the 300 hurdles (42.64), Jase Vorhees in the discus (146-09) and Jacob Liscomb in the high jump (5-10.00).
Nebraska City’s JR Rico won the 3200 (10:59.45), and Auburn’s Cameron Shriver won the 110 hurdles (15.50).
Find the full results below.