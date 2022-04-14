(KMAland) -- Glenwood won in Council Bluffs, Underwood rolled at home and more from Winnetonka & Syracuse in KMAland boys track on Thursday.
6th Annual CBCSD Boys Track Meet
Glenwood had 142 points and claimed the championship in Council Bluffs. Clarinda was second with 123, Lewis Central had 119.5 in third, Harlan scored 85 in fourth and St. Albert finished with 60 in fifth.
Atlantic, Red Oak, Abraham Lincoln, Denison-Schleswig and Thomas Jefferson were also on hand and finished in order to round out the top 10.
The Rams had a strong night from Tyler Boldra, who won the 110 hurdles (15.83) and 400 hurdles (58.05) and led off the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.89). Andrew Smith added a win in the 800 (2:09.27) while anchoring the 4x800 champion (8:41.84). Bryant Keller, Jake Shannon and Andrew Williams also ran on the 4x8, and Kaden Petersen, Grant VonEssen and Anthony Driscoll-Lee joined Boldra on the SHR.
Clarinda swept the jumps on the evening with Isaac Jones taking the high jump (6-01.00) and Tadyn Brown winning the long jump (21-08.50).
Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo doubled up with wins in the shot put (49-00.00) and discus (126-11). Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Luke Woltmann and Jonathan Humpal also ran to a win in the 4x400 (3:37.02).
Harlan’s Will Neuharth was impressive with a win in the 200 (23.23) and ran for both winning relays in the sprint medley (1:38.40) and 4x200 (1:33.91). Connor Frame and Aidan Hall also ran for both relays while Lukas Francis led off the 4x200.
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie claimed the distance double with a win in the 3200 (10:15.72) and 1600 (4:44.43), and his teammate Brendan Monahan was the 100 (11.11) and 400 (51.19) winner.
Red Oak claimed the distance medley relay (3:44.63) with Landon Couse, Riley Fouts, Jack Kling and Baylor Bergren, and Abraham Lincoln was the 4x100 (45.41) champ with Brody Patlan, Kelsy Fox, Braden LaSale and Mikaele Hayes.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Eagle Relays (at Underwood)
Underwood scored 130 points and won their home Eagle Relays on Thursday. CAM was second with 74 while Woodbine took third with 69.5 and IKM-Manning was fifth with 67.
Other teams from the area in Underwood with their order of finish: Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, Missouri Valley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Heartland Christian, Audubon, Tri-Center, West Harrison, Fremont-Mills, Sidney, Griswold and AHSTW.
The Eagles were winners in six events, including a trio of individual wins from Chase Ryan in the 100 (11.64), Carter Davis in the 110 hurdles (16.22) and Thomas Huneke in the shot put (52-02.00). Underwood also won the 4x800 (8:35.68), the shuttle hurdle (1:02.95) and the distance medley (4:00.63).
Scott Pearson, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin and Raymond Patomson teamed up in the 4x8 while Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer ran on the SHR and Ty Strutton, Tyler Jacobsen, Mason Boothby and Luke Seidler made up the DMR.
CAM’s Lane Spieker was a double winner in the 200 (23.77) and the long jump (21-01.75) while Jack Follmann claimed the 400 hurdles (57.58).
IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller was a winner in the 800 (2:10.50), and Treynor took the 4x100 (44.46) and the 4x200 (1:32.99) with the same foursome of Noah Nelson, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher.
Logan-Magnolia’s Tru Melby won the discus (149-01), Riverside’s Liam Fagan, Jace Rose, Ayden Salais and Mikey Casson ran to a win in the sprint medley (1:39.02) and Missouri Valley’s Will Gutzmer was the 400 champ (53.90).
Heartland Christian’s Nicholas Milner doubled up with wins in the 1600 (5:03.41) and the 3200 (10:51.80), and Matthew Benedict of Sidney was the high jump champ (6-02.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Winnetonka (MO) Invitational
Maryville was sixth and posted 104 points at the Winnetonka Invitational.
Jesus Flores-Hernandez was the only winner of the Spoofhounds, claiming the high jump (1.90m). Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
Scott Nisely Invitational (at Syracuse)
Nebraska City scored 44 points and took second in Syracuse on Thursday. Louisville was fifth with 40.5. Syracuse (7th), Auburn (9th) and Falls City (11th) were also competing.
Syracuse’s Jacob Liscomb was the only area winner at the meet, finishing atop the high jump event (5-10.00). View the complete results from the meet below.