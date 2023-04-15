Ryce Reynolds

(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr star Ryce Reynolds shined at the Kansas Relays while IKM-Manning finished second at East Sac County on Friday.

KANSAS RELAYS

Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds had quite the day. He finished ninth out of 44 runners in the 300 hurdles (40.28) to collect a medal. Reynolds also secured himself of a medal in the 400. He posted the ninth-best qualifying time (51.05).

Find the full results here.

AT NEVADA

No Results Reported

RAIDER RELAYS AT EAST SAC COUNTY

IKM-Manning scored 125.33 points to finish second behind Westwood (132). Caden Keller won the 1600 (4:41.34) and anchored the winning 4x800 (8:40.28). The Wolves also won the 4x400 (3:38.48). Hunter Smith and Lane Sams were on both winning relays.

Find the full results below.

Download PDF railder relays boys results.pdf
Download PDF raider relays boys team scores.pdf

DENNIS ANDERSON CO-ED AT DAVIS COUNTY

Moravia was fifth with 60 points while Seymour scored 33 points and finished seventh.

Moravia’s Clayton Williams won the high jump (6-00.00). Seymour’s Dylan Brenneck won the long jump (20-01.50) and 100 (11.47).

Check out the full results below.

Download PDF Davis County Results (BOYS).pdf

AT STANBERRY

No Results Reported 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.