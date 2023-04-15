(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr star Ryce Reynolds shined at the Kansas Relays while IKM-Manning finished second at East Sac County on Friday.
KANSAS RELAYS
Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds had quite the day. He finished ninth out of 44 runners in the 300 hurdles (40.28) to collect a medal. Reynolds also secured himself of a medal in the 400. He posted the ninth-best qualifying time (51.05).
Find the full results here.
AT NEVADA
RAIDER RELAYS AT EAST SAC COUNTY
IKM-Manning scored 125.33 points to finish second behind Westwood (132). Caden Keller won the 1600 (4:41.34) and anchored the winning 4x800 (8:40.28). The Wolves also won the 4x400 (3:38.48). Hunter Smith and Lane Sams were on both winning relays.
Find the full results below.
DENNIS ANDERSON CO-ED AT DAVIS COUNTY
Moravia was fifth with 60 points while Seymour scored 33 points and finished seventh.
Moravia’s Clayton Williams won the high jump (6-00.00). Seymour’s Dylan Brenneck won the long jump (20-01.50) and 100 (11.47).
Check out the full results below.
AT STANBERRY
