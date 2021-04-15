(KMAland) -- Glenwood won at AL, Treynor showed well in Waukee, Central Decatur & East Union were dominant at Clarke and additional results from ADM, Knoxville, Sioux City East, Winnetonka and Syracuse.
Full rundown below:
5th Annual CB Invitational
Glenwood scored 146 points to edge past Lewis Central’s 138 on the night. Clarinda had 123.5, Atlantic posted 81 and Underwood put up 66.5 to round out the top five.
Silas Bales won the 200 (23.33) and ran anchor for the winning 4x100 (44.62) to lead the team. Tyler Huey, Brock Sell and Colby Frye also ran for the winning really while Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll, Grant Von Essen and Tyler Boldra teamed up to win the shuttle hurdle (1:04.29).
Lewis Central nabbed five wins on the night, including a pair from Ethan Eichhorn in the 1600 (4:43.61) and 3200 (9:57.26). Lucci Fidone, Jonah Pomrenke, Tyler Hinsley and Nathan Sell teamed to win the sprint medley (1:39.00) while Fidone, Hinsley, Ethen Fishell and Sell won the distance medley (3:40.75). Quentin Allen, Tyler Ruiz, Luke Woltmann and Haidyn Cox were members of the winning 4x800 (8:47.39).
The Cardinals were strong in the field events again with Isaac Jones winning the high jump (6-04.00), Michael Shull the long jump (20-08.00) and Grant Jobe the discus (125-09). Mason McClarnon was the 400 champion in 55.01.
Atlantic’s lone win of the evening was from Craig Alan Becker in the 800 (2:03.61). Underwood got a blazing 100 (10.93) win from Brayden Wollan, who also anchored the 4x200 (1:33.14) and led off the 4x400 (3:30.00) winners. Scott Pearson, Bryce Patten and Alex Ravlin were also members of those winning relays.
Gavin Smith led Audubon with wins in the 110 high hurdles (15.67) and the 400 low hurdles (57.46). St. Albert got a win from Greg Fagan in the shot put (48-02.50).
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Waukee Invitational
Treynor finished with 105 points and took fourth in the A Division of the Waukee Invitational. Harlan was fifth with 57.
Noah James led the Cardinals with wins in the high jump (6-0.00) and the 400 hurdles (56.12) while Cole Dooley won the 3200 (10:06.68) and Todd Pedersen finished with a win in the 400 (51.76).
Harlan also grabbed two wins with Aidan Hall running to victory in the 100 (11.35), and Will Neuharth was the 200 champion (23.49).
View the complete results linked here.
ADM Tiger Invitational
Kuemper Catholic had 48 points and finished sixth in ADM on Thursday.
The Knights had a trio of runner-up finishes. Max Meyers won the 110 hurdles (17.19) while Logan Sibenaller, Tanner Higby, Garrett Christensen and Michael Pottebaum ran to second in the sprint medley (1:40.70).
The distance medley team of Meyers, Higby, Christensen and Pottebaum were also second in event (3:52.28). View complete results from the meet linked here.
Goos Invitational (at Clarke) — Class A
Central Decatur had 125 points to win the Class meet while Nodaway Valley also had a top five finish with 68 points.
Central Decatur was a strong winner in the Class A meet at Clarke’s Goos Invitational. The Cardinals won seven events, including four relays. Individually, William Gillis won the 1600 (4:46.40), Tyke Hullinger took the 200 (23.67) and Jack Scrivner won the long jump (20-00.50).
Gillis also anchored the 4x800 (8:45.70) and distance medley relay (3:55.12) to victories. He was joined by Tate Swartz on both and Vinnie Carcamo and Gunnar Smith on the 4x8 and Evahn Wallace and Kale Rockhold in the DMR. Wallace also ran with Champ Walker, TJ Fallis and Tyke Hullinger to win the 4x200 (1:39.52) and on the shuttle hurdle (1:08.31) with Riley Norman, Hullinger and Scrivner.
Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg took the 3200 (10:36.66) while Southwest Valley’s Marshall Knapp took the high jump (5-08.00) for other area wins.
View complete results from the meet here.
Goos Invitational (at Clarke) — Class B
East Union scored 142 points to win the Class B meet. Bedford had 120 in second, Southeast Warren scored 96 in third, Seymour put up 90 in fourth and Martensdale-St. Marys came in fifth with 75.
Bedford was impressive with victories in nine events. Eli Morris took the 110 hurdles (16.94) and long jump (18-07.00), Garrett Green ran to a 400 hurdles (1:02.67) victory and Randy Howard won the shot put (40-07.00).
The Bulldogs were also relay winners in the 4x100 (50.14), 4x200 (1:44.52), 4x400 (3:54.70), shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.82) and distance medley relay (4:12.68). Silas Walston (4x1, 4x2, SHR) and Josh Neihart (4x2, 4x4, SHR) ran for three of them, and Logan Bucher (4x1, DMR), Morris (4x1, SHR), Noah Johnson (4x4, DMR), Braydon Daly (4x4, DMR) and Connor Nally (4x4, DMR) were on two apiece. Stephen Burns (4x1), Quentin King (4x2), Asher Weed (4x2) and Green (SHR) also ran for one each.
Carson Elbert had a huge night for Martensdale-St. Marys with wins in the 100 (11.79), 200 (23.79) and 400 (55.96). Joel Kisling was another Blue Devils winner in the discus (122-01).
East Union’s Damon Hayes (800, 2:22.51) and Wyatt Carlson (high jump, 5-00.00) took victories, and Southeast Warren’s Ronan Jimenez (1600, 5:08.07) and Randy Jimenez (3200, 10:23.40) grabbed wins. Ronan Jimenez, Will Prater, Joe Schall and Cameron Dittmer also teamed to win the 4x800 (10:11.04).
Seymour was an additional winner in the sprint medley (1:52.66) with the team of Kennan Hinners, John Woodyard, Colton Black and Ethan Wiebe.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Knoxville Panther Relays
The Mount Ayr boys grabbed a pair of relay victories in Knoxville. Payton Weehler, Trae Ehlen, Adler Shay and Ryce Reynolds ran a 3:34.88 to take the 4x400 while Shay, Bryce Shaha, Erik Trujillo and Ehlen were winners in the 4x800 in 8:45.51.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Bob Guhin East Invitational (at Sioux City East)
Sioux City North had a big night with six total victories, including individual triumph for Gabe Nash in the 3200 (9:33.95), Lorcan Christensen in the 400 hurdles (58.19) and Yemane Kifle in the 1600 (4:30.68).
They also won three relays with Evan Helvig, Austin McClain, Kieran Philpotts and Christensen teaming to win the sprint medley (1:41.84), Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel, Nash and Will Lohr taking the distance medley (3:40.06) and Dedric Sullivan, Colin Greenwell, Lincoln Hinrich and McClain running to a win in the 4x400 (3:40.71).
Sioux City East had a pair of victories, including Ethan Burge in the 800 (2:12.20) and from their 4x800 team (8:57.47). Sioux City West’s Michael Duax added a double win in the 100 (11.29) and 200 (23.47).
Finally, LeMars won the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Riley Sadoski, Ryan Sadoski, Konnor Calhoun and David Leusink in 1:06.06. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Winnetonka Invitational
Maryville scored 51 points and placed seventh in Winnetonka on Thursday.
Garrett Dumke led the way for the Spoofhounds with a win in the 3200 (10:12.88). Teammate Jag Galapin was the runner-up in the event. Connor Blackford also grabbed a third-place finish in the 1600 for Maryville.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Scott Nisely Invite (at Syracuse)
Nebraska City was the high finisher for the area, taking sixth place with 42 points while Auburn had 41.33 in seventh and Syracuse scored 34 in eighth. Falls City (31) and Louisville (19) were ninth and 10th, respectively.
The only area winner was Dan Frary of Auburn, who won the triple jump championship with a leap of 43-00.25.
View complete results from the meet below.