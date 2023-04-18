(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home meet at Glenwood, Sacred Heart won their home meet at Syracuse, Woodbine took the CAM meet at Atlantic and Lamoni and Worth County were also team champs on Tuesday in KMAland boys track.
Check out the complete recap below.
LEWIS CENTRAL MEET (AT GLENWOOD)
The Lewis Central boys scored 129 points to win their host meet. Glenwood was second with 82 while Clarinda 80, Sioux City East 62 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 to round out the top five.
The Titans were led by a three-win night from Ethan Eichhorn and a double victory for Parker Matiyow. Eichhorn took the 800 (2:01.99), 1600 (4:33.01) and 3200 (9:32.79) while Matiyow won the shot put (51-08.75) and discus (159-10).
Glenwood had just one win behind their runner-up finish, and it came from Anthony Driscoll-Lee in the 110 hurdles (15.57). Isaac Brown led Clarinda with wins in the high jump (6-05.00) and the long jump (22-04.50) while Tadyn Brown won the 200 (22.56).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won a pair of relays in the 4x400 (3:26.49) and distance medley (3:42.09) with Scott Kroll, Easton Wheeler and Evan Janzen running lets for both.
Red Oak’s Jack Kling was the 400 winner (51.38), and Aidan Hall of Harlan won the 100 (11.42). Hall also ran for the sprint medley relay (1:35.34) champion. Jacob Brich, Cade Sears and Wil Neuharth were also on the SMR and added winning legs for the champion 4x200 (1:29.30).
Treynor added two relay wins in the 4x100 (43.99) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.01). Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks and Jaxon Schumacher doubled up in both relays. Atlantic took the 4x800 (8:34.13), and Thomas Jefferson’s Brandon Bowen won another 400 hurdles championship (57.58).
View the complete results from the meet below.
MADRID TIGER INVITATIONAL
Central Decatur took fifth with 77 points while Kuemper Catholic and Lenox tied for eighth with 28 in Madrid.
The Cardinals got a win from Riley Norman in the 110 hurdles (16.10). He also ran for the winning 4x100 meter relay (45.96).
Kuemper Catholic’s Evan Adams was the discus winner (171-08), and Lenox ran to a victory in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.63).
View the complete results from the meet below.
ROBERT A. ROH/FALLS CITY SACRED HEART IRISH INVITATIONAL (AT SYRACUSE)
Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the team championship with 81 points, edging past Sterling’s 79. Palmyra took third with 71.
The Irish had just one win on the night with Sam Dunn taking the long jump (19-10.00). Runner-up Sterling had a big performance from Andrew Harms, who won the high jump (6-02.00), the 110 hurdles (15.58) and the 300 hurdles (41.40). The Jets also won the 4x400 (3:42.63).
Palmyra’s Drew Erhart was an individual winner in the 200 (23.04). The Panthers added wins in the 4x100 (45.99) and 4x400 (3:42.63).
Humboldt-TRS had a win from Brandt Leech in the pole vault (11-06.00), Syracuse’s Gavlin Kelch won the discus (135-03) and Nic Parriott of Johnson-Brock was the triple jump champ (40-04.25).
View the complete results linked here.
CAM MEET (AT ATLANTIC)
Woodbine had 173 points to win the CAM meet in Atlantic. The Cougars were second with 104 while Coon Rapids-Bayard had 84 in third. Exira/EHK posted 81 and Audubon had 75 to round out the top five.
Landon Bendgen won the 1600 (4:25.26), Gunner Wagner took the 3200 (10:57.11) and Andrew Thoreson snagged the long jump (20-07.00) for the Tigers, which also put together the winning 4x800 meter relay (9:18.16).
CAM’s Cale Maas had a four-gold night with a win in the 400 (53.21) on his own while also running a leg for the winning 4x400 (3:40.75), sprint medley (1:40.55) and shuttle hurdle (1:00.90). Jack Follmann picked up a win in the 110 hurdles (15.74) and the 400 hurdles (57.41) and ran for both the 4x4 and shuttle hurdle. Sam Foreman was also on all three winning relays for the Cougars.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Omarion Floyd ran to a win in the 200 (23.32) and was on both the winning 4x100 (46.32) and 4x200 (1:36.85). Lance Clayburg, who also ran for the winning 4x200, won the discus (154-10). Also for CR-B, Wyatt Oswald was on both winning relays.
Exira/EHK’s Cash Emgarten won the 100 (11.61) and Derrek Kommes took the high jump (5-10.00). Audubon’s Zeke Konkler was the 800 champion (2:10.39) and anchored the distance medley (4:00.72) to a win.
Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Marvel was also a champion in the shot put (47-08.25). View the complete results from the meet below.
AT INTERSTATE 35
No results reported.
73RD ANNUAL DON NEWELL CLASSIC (AT OTTUMWA)
Wayne’s Levi Moss ran to a win in the 3200 (11:16.99) at the 73rd Annual Don Newell Classic in Ottumwa. View the complete results from the meet below.
SPARTAN RELAYS (AT WEST MONONA)
West Harrison finished in fifth place and scored 24 points at the West Monona Spartan Relays.
Koleson Evans led the Hawkeyes with wins in the discus (154-04) and shot put (44-11.00). View the complete results from the meet below.
MELCHER-DALLAS INVITATIONAL
Lamoni won the team championship at Melcher-Dallas with 163 points while Moravia had 118 in second and Seymour posted 102 in third. Melcher-Dallas was fourth with 64, and Twin Cedars took fifth with 57.
The Demons got a trio of wins each from Ambrose Savage and Tyson McDole. Savage won the 400 (57.49), the shot put (37-01) and the discus (132-07.50) while McDole took the 800 (2:18.07), 1600 (5:21.63) and 3200 (11:45.21).
Moravia’s Riley Hawkins won the high jump (6-00.00) and ran for the winning 4x200 (1:38.33) and 4x400 (4:00.86). The Mohawks also took both the distance (4:23.09) and sprint medley (1:47.45) relays. Jackson McDanel (4x2, 4x4, SMR), Wyatt Throckmorton (4x2, 4x4, SMR) and Shane Helmick (4x4, DMR, SMR) won three relays each while Lincoln Albertson (4x2, SMR) ran for two.
Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke was the 100 (11.58) and 200 (24.14) champion, and Kennan Hinners took the 400 hurdles (1:03.58). Both Brennecke and Hinners were also on the winning 4x100 (50.17).
Owen Suntken of Melcher-Dallas took the 110 hurdles (16.71), and Logan Godfrey won the long jump (18-09). Both were also on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.46). Murray was also a winner in the 4x800 (10:23.39).
View the complete results from the meet below.
TIGER RELAYS (AT WORTH COUNTY)
Worth County was the team champion at their home meet with 86 points. Albany took second with 57, Stanberry was third with 54, North Andrew had 50 in fourth and Nodaway Valley placed fifth with 46.
The Tigers championship was led by individual wins from Levi Cassavaugh in the 400 (54.26) and Jase Latham in the shot put (14.65m) and by a relay win from the 4x400 (3:53.78).
Albany was the winner in the 4x100 (45.45) and the 4x200 (1:35.73), and Stanberry was a winner in the 800 (2:13.50) and pole vault (3.35m) from Decker Heyde and Nathaniel Giffin, respectively.
North Andrew’s Tanner Russo and Jacob Chittum won two events each. Russo won the 110 hurdles (16.87) and 300 hurdles (43.57) and Chittum took the discus (40.88m) and javelin throw (43.82m).
Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley was also a winner in both the 1600 (4:48.35) and the 3200 (10:10.04). Platte Valley picked up a relay win in the 4x800 (9:47.29).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
WARRIOR RELAYS (AT SMITHVILLE MO)
Maryville had 167.5 points and finished in second place at Smithville’s Warrior Relays.
The Spoofhounds got a double win from Keaton Stone in the long jump (6.76m) and triple jump (12.90m) and a victory for Jesus Flores-Hernandez in the 300 hurdles (41.50). Maryville also won the 4x200 (1:33.72) and 4x400 (3:35.92).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CAMERON MO INVITATIONAL
Savannah scored 50 points to finish in seventh place at the Cameron Invitational.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
BENNINGTON NE INVITATIONAL
Plattsmouth had 21 points and finished in 10th at Bennington.
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
DAN TESAR INVITATIONAL (AT TRI COUNTY NE)
Johnson County Central finished in seventh with 38.5 points at the Dan Tesar Invitational.
Nolan Wellensiek was the lone winner for the Thunderbirds on the night, taking the championship in the discus (150-02). View the complete results from the meet linked here.